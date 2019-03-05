NHL Rumor Roundup: Wild almost traded Jason Zucker to Flames. Is his time in Minnesota done?

Can't get enough NHL rumors? Lyle Richardson's Rumor Roundup column serves as a one-stop guide to the latest rumblings around the league.

Zucker Next Out Of Minnesota?

The Calgary Flames raised some eyebrows with limited activity at last week's NHL trade deadline. Rumored to be in the market for a top-six right wing, the Flames instead acquired depth defenseman Oscar Fantenberg from the Los Angeles Kings.

Shortly after the deadline, however, TSN's Darren Dreger reported the Flames came close to acquiring Minnesota Wild winger Jason Zucker. The Athletic's Michael Russo said the deal would've sent winger Michael Frolik and a draft pick to the Wild in return for Zucker. Frolik has a partial no-trade clause but the Wild were not on his “no” list.

Russo speculated Zucker's contract may have been difficult for the Flames to absorb. He's signed through 2022-23 with an annual cap hit of $5.5 million. For whatever reason, no trade call was made and nothing was sent to the league's central registry before the deadline.

That Zucker was close to going to Calgary raises questions about his future in Minnesota. Since mid-January, Wild general manager Paul Fenton has shaken up his core forwards, shipping Nino Niederreiter to Carolina for Victor Rask, Charlie Coyle to Boston for Ryan Donato and Mikael Granlund to Nashville for Kevin Fiala.

Fenton re-signed Zucker last summer to his current contract but the 27-year-old is performing well below last season's 33 goals and 64 points. With the Wild struggling through the first half of the season, the GM felt his roster revamp was in order.

Since his recent moves, the Wild has won five of their last six games entering Tuesday's tilt with the Nashville Predators and still cling to a wild card spot in the Western Conference. Should they remain hot down the stretch and clinch a playoff berth, perhaps Fenton will decide against further roster tinkering this summer. Then again, missing the postseason, or another opening-round exit, could convince Fenton to keep shaking things up — maybe revisiting the Flames interest in Zucker once the playoffs are overs.

If Fenton wants to trade Zucker this summer, he'll have a limited window for unfettered movement. The winger's modified no-trade clause kicks in July 1, limiting potential trade destinations.

Larsson to Toronto?

On June 26, 2016, the Edmonton Oilers shocked the hockey world by shipping left wing Taylor Hall to the New Jersey Devils straight up for defenseman Adam Larsson. Following last week's trade deadline, the Edmonton Journal's David Staples noted a report out of Boston claiming the Oilers discussed a deal that would've sent Larsson to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The rumor had the Oilers and Leafs considering a larger deal that would've sent Larsson to Toronto with right wing Connor Brown heading to Edmonton. However, there were a lot of moving pieces and nothing came of it.

Staples, however, cited Oilers insider Bob Stauffer's claim that Larsson's name never came up in any of the club's trade discussions. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports the Oilers and Leafs discussed a swap of Brown for defenseman Matt Benning but that fell through. He also confirms sources saying Larsson's name never came up.

If the Oilers were to move Larsson they'll certainly want more than a depth forward like Brown in return. Given their limited depth in skilled blueliners, it'll take considerably more (perhaps a first-line right wing) to tempt them into moving him.

Kings Set High Asking Price for Toffoli

The Los Angeles Kings were among the notable sellers leading up to this year's trade deadline. Over the course of the season, they sent Tanner Pearson to Pittsburgh for Carl Hagelin, peddled Hagelin to Washington and dealt Jake Muzzin to Toronto, Nate Thompson to Montreal and Oscar Fantenberg to Calgary.

Right wing Tyler Toffoli was thought to be another Kings trade candidate. A versatile two-way forward with three 40-plus point seasons on his resume, the 26-year-old was rumored to be drawing interest around the league.

Toffoli passed the deadline without being moved, probably because of the Kings' high asking price. Friedman reports they sought a first-round pick and a good prospect “at least”.

Friedman also said the Kings retained Toffoli in hopes he'll regain his 30-goal form. He's under contract through 2019-20 and due to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. That could still make him a tempting trade target this summer if someone is willing to meet the Kings' price.