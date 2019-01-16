NHL Rumor Roundup: Sergei Bobrovsky's future with Blue Jackets unclear as trade deadline nears

Can't get enough NHL rumors? Lyle Richardson's Rumor Roundup column serves as a one-stop guide to the latest rumblings around the league.

It's been a difficult season for Columbus Blue Jackets starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Slated to become an unrestricted free agent in July, the former Vezina Trophy winner is playing poorly in his contract year.

Things came to a head after Bobrovsky was pulled during last Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rather than return to the bench, he reportedly went straight to the dressing room, showered and changed into street clothes. Two days later, the club announced he wouldn't be in the lineup for its game against the Nashville Predators.



Following a team meeting on Friday, Bobrovsky rejoined his teammates at practice and admitted he'd allowed his emotions to get the better of him. He claimed they cleared the air and put the matter behind them.

The incident, however, stoked speculation over Bobrovsky's future with the Jackets. The Athletic's Aaron Portzline said management's intent was to stick with him through the end of the season but he wondered if that plan has changed. He indicated there were rumors linking several teams, including the Florida Panthers, New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, Bobrovsky's former club, to the unhappy Jackets netminder.

Bobrovsky's issues go back to the end of last season. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the goalie wasn't pleased over criticism of his performance during last spring's playoffs. He also noted Bobrovsky skipped a meeting last summer with general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

The New York Post's Brett Cyrgalis feels Bobrovsky already has one foot out the door. Provided he's willing to waive his no-movement clause, Cyraglis believes he'll attract plenty of suitors by the trade deadline, though his current on-ice struggles could hurt his trade value.

Kekalainen will probably remain patient with Bobrovsky in hopes he'll regain his Vezina form over the remainder of the season. Backup Joonas Korpisalo's numbers aren't much better than Bobrovsky's and there's no significant upgrade available via the trade market. But if another incident occurs or Bobrovsky fails to improve, Kekalainen could be forced to reconsider his options.

The Flyers and Panthers could become potential trade destinations, but perhaps not the Islanders. The New York Post's Larry Brooks pointed out they're doing just fine with a resurgent Robin Lehner between the pipes.

Will the Flyers shop Wayne Simmonds?

The Philadelphia Flyers' playoff hopes are fading as they wallow near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They're expected to become sellers leading up to the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

Chuck Fletcher recently made his first trade since taking over as general manager in November, shipping winger Jordan Weal to the Arizona Coyotes last week for a sixth-round pick and minor-league defenseman Jacob Graves. That could be the first of more moves to come.

The biggest could involve winger Wayne Simmonds. Eligible for unrestricted free agent status in July, the 30-year-old power forward could be shopped if an agreement on a new contract isn't worked out soon.

TSN's Bob McKenzie reported the Flyers are getting calls about Simmonds, but haven't yet decided on the winger's fate. McKenzie's colleague Pierre LeBrun thinks his physical two-way style will attract plenty of suitors. He felt Simmonds would be a good addition to the powerful Tampa Bay Lightning, but indicated there's no evidence the Bolts might pursue him.

In his column for The Athletic, LeBrun suggested the Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins as possible destinations for Simmonds.

The Winnipeg Sun's Ken Wiebe, however, doesn't see the Jets pursuing Simmonds. He believes their focus is on landing a left-handed defenseman or a second-line center.

Michael Ferland drawing interest

A recent report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman claiming the Carolina Hurricanes had received inquiries about defenseman Dougie Hamilton generated considerable media chatter. However, he's not the only Hurricane whose future in Carolina is drawing attention.

Last week, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Micheal Ferland's name had surfaced in the trade market. The 26-year-old winger is due to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

LeBrun noted the two sides hadn't talked contract in over a month. While he noted that doesn't necessarily mean Ferland will be dealt, he pointed out the Hurricanes don't intend to lose their pending UFAs for nothing this summer.

The Raleigh News & Observer's Luke DeCock reports the Hurricanes want to re-sign Ferland and he'd like to stay. However, the cost of re-signing Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen might not leave enough room for Ferland.

Ferland could price himself out of the Hurricanes' comfort zone. Over the weekend, Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos said the winger was believed seeking a contract comparable to Tom Wilson's six-year, $31-million deal with the Washington Capitals.