NHL Rumor Roundup: Are the Penguins looking to move Phil Kessel?

Blues Considering Trade Options

A recent coaching change did little to improve the struggling St. Louis Blues.

In the three weeks since firing Mike Yeo and replacing him on an interim basis with Craig Berube, they've won just three of nine games entering Tuesday's tilt with the Florida Panthers.

The Blues woes are generating conjecture over potential roster moves by general manager Doug Armstrong. In his Nov. 27, “31 Thoughts” column, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Blues are “open for business,” claiming there were “few things they won't consider.”

Recent trade chatter had Armstrong scouting Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard. However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Jim Thomas was skeptical, suggesting that that's the type of move that is made by a club close to playoff contention and that isn't the case with the Blues.

In a previous “31 Thoughts” column, Friedman said there were indications of the organization's frustration with scoring winger Vladimir Tarasenko since signing his big contract in 2015. He indicated no one on the club's gone on the record about this and Tarasenko's name hasn't come up in a specific trade rumor. Moving their best goal scorer would be a big change but Friedman doubted the Blues would come out on the winning side of that deal.

Shopping Tarasenko would be the clearest indication of Armstrong engaging in a major roster rebuild. The asking price would likely be a package consisting of a high first-round draft pick, a top prospect and at least one promising young roster player. Although, such moves typically don't occur during the season.





Tarasenko: "There is no consistency in our game. I apologize to all our fans. We can't play at home like this." #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) December 9, 2018





A couple of Blues defensemen are also said to be garnering interest.

On Sunday, Friedman's colleague Nick Kypreos reported teams have expressed interest in Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, though he doesn't think Armstrong is shopping him. While the currently sidelined blueliner got off to a poor start this season, the 28-year-old remains well-regarded around the league. He's signed through next season with an annual salary-cap hit of $6.5 million.

Kypreos believes the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the clubs looking at Pietrangelo. If the Leafs can convince Armstrong to take on right-shot defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and his $4.5-million annual cap hit through 2023-24, the pundit feels perhaps a package that also includes a young player such as Kasperi Kapanen plus a draft pick or prospect might tempt the Blues.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reported teams are also calling about Colton Parayko. The 25-year-old Blues rearguard is in the second season of a five-year, $27.5-million deal.

As with Tarasenko, moving Pietrangelo or Parayko in-season would indicate Armstrong is getting an early start on overhauling his roster. The asking price for either defenseman would be expensive, though the Blues GM will probably want more than Kapanen to take Zaitsev's contract off the Leafs' hands.

While the Leafs could use a skilled right-shot defenseman like Pietrangelo (or Parayko, for that matter), making the dollars fit could be difficult. They can afford to take on either guy this season but their respective cap hits would take a big chunk out of their available space for next season. That could cramp the Leafs efforts to re-sign young superstars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Kessel Resurfaces in Rumor Mill

Since his second-to-last season (2013-14) with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Phil Kessel's name always seems to pop up in trade rumors. Not even getting moved to the Pittsburgh Penguins and helping them win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 seems to keep the 31-year-old right wing out of the rumor mill.

Last week, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported “multiple sources” claimed the Penguins recently “tested the market” on Kessel. Given their improvement of late, they've since decided to hold off on moving him, although, Friedman felt it doesn't mean they won't revisit that option at a later time.

TSN's Bob McKenzie said Penguins GM Jim Rutherford would consider trading anyone on his roster except for superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. However, he thinks moving Kessel would be something Rutherford wouldn't take lightly, adding his asking price would be “significant”.

Rutherford might be willing to consider a number of options to improve his club. Moving Kessel, however, could be at best exploratory. As McKenzie points out, the Penguins GM won't be seeking a package of futures.





Kessel, meanwhile, simply goes about his business as one of the league's most consistent scorers. As of Dec. 10, he was tied for the Penguins' scoring lead (33 points) with Malkin and tied for second in goals (12) with Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist. He still has a modified no-trade clause in his contract, giving him a measure of control over a potential trade scenario.