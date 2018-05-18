NHL Rumor Roundup: How much different will the Penguins look in 2018-19?

Can't get enough NHL rumors? Lyle Richardson's weekly Rumor Roundup column serves as a one-stop guide to the latest rumblings around the league.

With the Penguins' quest for a third consecutive Stanley Cup derailed by the Capitals, local pundits were left to ponder the club's possible offseason moves.



Kris Letang surfaced in the rumor mill at times this season. The 31-year-old defenseman struggled at times to shake off the effects of last year's season-ending neck surgery. Some Penguins fans prefer shipping out his $7.25 million annual cap hit.





General manager Jim Rutherford, however, said he has no plans to move Letang. The Athletic's Josh Yohe reported Rutherford was reluctant to project Letang's future with the club, but he expects the blueliner will be on the roster next season.

MORE: Penguins will have 'different-looking team' next season

Jonathan Bombulie of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review noted Rutherford intends to insert promising forward Daniel Sprong into the lineup next season. With Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon cracking the roster this season, Bombulie proposed shopping a surplus winger for help on defense.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey suggested the Penguins attempt to ditch the remaining four seasons of right wing Phil Kessel's contract. The 30-year-old winger is coming off a career-high 92-point season. While Mackey believes Kessel's trade stock has never been higher, he admitted the Penguins are unlikely to peddle him.

Mackey also pointed out Penguins center Derick Brassard struggled following his trade from the Senators before the Feb. 26 deadline. A nagging shoulder injury was likely to blame. With Brassard signed through next season at a cap hit of $3 million, Rutherford could retain him in hopes he regains his form. If he's simply not the right fit, Mackey feels he'll still have sufficient value in this summer's trade market.

Story Continues

More likely trade options could be a winger such as Carl Hagelin or Conor Sheary. Mackey observed the 29-year-old Hagelin ($4 million salary) has a year remaining on his contract. Sheary, 25, is signed through 2019-20 with a $3 million annual cap hit. Both are coming off disappointing seasons and might benefit from a change of scenery.

GRETZ: Fatal flaws in Penguins' three-peat plans are fixable for 2018-19

No big changes for the Predators?

After reaching the 2017 Stanley Cup Final last season and winning the Presidents' Trophy this year, the Predators were considered a Cup favorite entering the 2018 playoffs. However, their championship dreams were thwarted by the Jets in the second round.

Despite the Predators' disappointing exit, The Tennesean's Joe Rexrode doubted GM David Poile will make any significant roster changes. Unless they get an offer too good to refuse or contract extension talks with defenseman Ryan Ellis go south, Rexrode felt Poile might at most make a minor move or two.

The Predators appear in good shape for next season. They have a Vezina Trophy finalist in goaltender Pekka Rinne, a strong blueline that includes Ellis and Norris Trophy finalist P.K. Subban and a solid core of forwards. Still, some observers feel Poile might make a major deal this summer.

GOLDEN STANDARD

How Vegas became the most successful expansion team in sports history



Calgary's Sportnet 960 host Rhett Warrener recently asked NHL insider Elliotte Friedman if the Predators might consider moving Subban. Friedman said he felt the blueliner wears out his welcome and gets under his teammates' skin, but acknowledged he has tremendous trade value. Friedman said he didn't know if the Predators would consider that option. If they did, there would have to be a good reason for it.

The Predators wasted little time dismissing that notion. Head coach Peter Laviolette sang Subban's praises during his season-ending press conference, adding he expected the 29-year-old rearguard to be back next season. Rexrode also pointed out Subban's teammates helped make him a finalist for the King Clancy Trophy honoring his leadership and humanitarian works.

Meanwhile, The Hockey News' Matt Larkin floated the idea of trading Rinne. While admitting the notion seems preposterous, Larkin pointed out the 35-year-old netminder struggled during the 2018 postseason.

MORE: John Tavares’ dilemma and the best of the rest in 2018 NHL free agency

Larkin noted Poile has a recent history of making bold moves (such as swapping Shea Weber for Subban in 2016). He proposed shedding Rinne and his $7 million cap hit to free up room to bolster their roster depth elsewhere.

Despite Rinne's postseason struggles, his Vezina-worthy performance should ensure he remains with the Predators next season. While he only has a year remaining on his contract, Poile could give the veteran goalie another crack at carrying the Predators to the Cup Final next spring.