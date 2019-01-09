NHL Rumor Roundup: Will Dougie Hamilton, Brayden Schenn be on the move again?

Can't get enough NHL rumors? Lyle Richardson's Rumor Roundup column serves as a one-stop guide to the latest rumblings around the league.

Are Bruins and Blues Discussing Schenn Trade?

The struggling St. Louis Blues have been featured regularly in this season's NHL rumor mill. Currently mired near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, their playoff hopes are fading fast and they're likely to become sellers leading up to the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In recent weeks, Alex Pietrangelo and Vladimir Tarasenko surfaced as possible trade candidates. Assuming they're available, however, acquiring either guy would be an expensive undertaking. The Blues will set an expensive asking price, plus they're carrying hefty annual salaries beyond this season.

A more likely trade option could be Brayden Schenn. Dealt to the Blues by the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the 27-year-old center is under contract through 2019-20 with an annual salary-cap hit of $5.125 million without a no-trade clause. With 24 points in 36 games, he's on pace to reach 50 points for the fourth straight season.

Over the weekend, CLNS Media Network's Jimmy Murphy cited “two NHL sources” claiming Schenn was the source of discussions between the Blues and the Boston Bruins. NBC Sports' Joe Haggerty also reported sources told him during the recent Winter Classic weekend that the Blues forward was on the Bruins' radar.

Murphy felt Schenn's age, history, contract and ability to skate at center or wing could make him a good fit with the Bruins, who seek secondary scoring depth. He suggested the Bruins offer up a young roster player such as Danton Heinan or Matt Grzelcyk and a prospect like Peter Cehlarik.

Story continues

Haggerty, meanwhile, wonders if the Blues might be interested in bringing back former captain David Backes along with St. Louis native Trent Frederic. At 34, however, Backes' best days are behind him. His $6-million annual average value through 2020-21 is another potential deal breaker.

The Bruins won't be the only club kicking tires on Schenn. Others in need of scoring depth include the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, and Winnipeg Jets.

Could Hamilton Be On The Move Again?

Now in his seventh NHL season, defenseman Dougie Hamilton is already on his third club. He debuted in 2012-13 with the Boston Bruins, was shipped to the Calgary Flames in 2015 and last summer was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes along with winger Micheal Ferland in a multi-player trade.

While Hamilton hasn't been with the Hurricanes for long, there's already speculation about his future in Carolina. On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said teams have inquired about the 25-year-old blueliner. “If you're willing to come at them with a scorer I think they would consider doing it,” he said.

It's no secret the Hurricanes have been in need of scoring depth for some time. Carrying four right-shot defensemen (including Hamilton), there's an expectation around the league that they'll trade one for a scoring forward, preferably a center. So far, that deal hasn't materialized.

A big puck-moving defenseman, the 6'6", 229-pound Hamilton exceeded 40 points in each of the last four seasons. Clubs with scoring depth seeking size and skill on the right side of their blueline could find him irresistible. Cap Friendly indicates he's signed through 2020-21 with an annual cap hit of $5.75 million and had his no-trade clause voided by the Hurricanes.

Friedman also reported the Hurricanes weren't close yet to re-signing Ferland, who's slated to become an unrestricted free agent in July. The club's unwillingness to lose their pending UFAs for nothing could put the 26-year-old winger into play before the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell weakened his offense last summer by shipping Elias Lindholm to Calgary as part of the deal for Hamilton and Ferland and sending Jeff Skinner to Buffalo for a prospect and a couple of draft picks. Trading Hamilton and Ferland won't silence critics of his management skills.