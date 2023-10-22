NHL roundup: Veleno scores twice as Red Wings beat Senators 5-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Joe Veleno scored his first two goals of the season and Dylan Larkin added a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings posted their fourth straight win with a 5-2 decision over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Larkin, Shayne Gostisbehere and David Perron added power-play goals for Detroit, which also got a 35-save performance from goaltender Ville Husso.

The game marked the return of Alex DeBrincat, who was dealt to Detroit earlier this summer, and the fans at the Canadian Tire Center jeered him.

Jake Sanderson and Ridly Greig scored for Ottawa, which had its three-game win streak snapped. Joonas Korpisalo made 18 saves.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

---

COYOTES 2 DUCKS 1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller and Jason Zucker scored goals, Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves, and Arizona beat Anaheim in their home opener.

The Coyotes have won three of their first five games for the first time since the 2015-16 season, and they won their home opener for the first time since 2016-17.

Frank Vatrano scored on a power play for the Coyotes in the third period.

The Ducks pulled goaltender Lukas Dostal with two minutes remaining but could not score again. Dostal made 25 saves in his second start of the season.

---

SABRES 3 ISLANDERS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner, Mattias Samuelsson and Dylan Cozens each scored a goal to lead Buffalo over New York.

Casey Mittelstadt had two assists and Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start of the season for Buffalo.

Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders and Semyon Varlamov made 40 saves in his first start of the season.

---

MAPLE LEAFS 4 LIGHTNING 3 (OT)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — John Tavares scored with 55 seconds left in overtime as Toronto rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat Tampa Bay.

Matthew Knies had two goals in a span of 2:22 in the third period as Toronto tied it at 3. The second, at 14:33, came while he was down on one knee. William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist for Tampa Bay. His point-blank shot with 15 seconds left in regulation was turned aside by Joseph Woll, who had 29 saves after coming in for starter Ilya Samsonov, who was pulled at 13:29 of the first period after allowing three goals on four shots.

Alex Barré-Boulet scored the other Lightning goal, and Jonas Johansson made 48 saves. Steven Stamkos had an assist to tie Pat Verbeek for 74th place on the career points list with 1,062.

---

CANUCKS 5 PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the go-ahead goal with 4:57 left to help Vancouver beat Florida.

Quinn Hughes, Carson Soucy, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser also scored for Vancouver, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Casey DeSmith made 34 saves.

Sam Reinhart scored two third-period goals to rally the Panthers from a 3-1 deficit into a 3-3 tie with 5:59 left. Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida while Evan Rodrigues picked up two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

---

CANADIENS 3 CAPITALS 2 (OT)

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored 47 seconds into overtime as Montreal edged Washington.

Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal while Dylan Strome scored a pair for Washington who have only won once this season.

Canadiens netminder Jake Allen stopped 31 shots. Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves.

---

The Associated Press