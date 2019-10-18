NHL roundup: Shootout goal by Lightning’s Stamkos beats Bruins

Steven Stamkos scored the lone goal in the fourth round of a shootout to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning past the host Boston Bruins 4-3 on Thursday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy denied Jake DeBrusk to seal the victory as the Lightning won consecutive games for the first time this season. Brayden Point, Mathieu Joseph and Kevin Shattenkirk tallied in regulation for Tampa Bay.

David Pastrnak scored twice and Patrice Bergeron added a goal for the Bruins, who lost for just the second time in seven games (5-2-0). All three scores came on the power play, and Brad Marchand and Torey Krug had two assists apiece.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Vasilevskiy made 34 saves. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask stopped 33 shots. Boston played without center David Krejci, who sustained an upper-body injury in Monday's contest.





Devils 5, Rangers 2

Kyle Palmieri scored on the power play and rookie Jack Hughes recorded his first NHL point as host New Jersey picked up its first win of the season, topping New York in Newark, N.J.

The Devils became the last NHL team to win a game this season after starting 0-4-2, with a league-worst minus-16 goal differential entering Thursday. Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves in the victory.

Palmieri's goal in the second period, his third of the season, gave the Devils their first power-play goal this season. They were 0-for-20 on the man advantage before the score and entered as one of two NHL teams without a power-play goal this season.





Canadiens 4, Wild 0

Victor Mete and Nick Suzuki scored their first NHL goals as host Montreal tallied three times in the first period and cruised to a shutout victory over Minnesota.

Story continues

Montreal goalie Carey Price needed to make just 17 saves to collect his first shutout of the season and 45th of his career. Alex Stalock stopped 29 shots for the Wild, who have one victory in seven games this season.

Already playing without forwards Victor Rask (lower-body injury) and Mats Zuccarello, the Wild's injury list may have grown with Joel Eriksson Ek leaving the game early in the second period after blocking a couple of blasts by Montreal captain Shea Weber.





Islanders 3, Jets 1

Mathew Barzal scored two goals and Semyon Varlamov finished with 32 saves to lead New York to a victory in Winnipeg, its third straight win.

Josh Bailey also had a goal and an assist for New York, which improved to 9-1-1 in Manitoba since the Jets returned to Winnipeg. It was the seventh two-goal game of Barzal's career.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored the lone goal for Winnipeg, which suffered its third straight loss, all on home ice during the start of a six-game homestand. The Jets have been outscored 14-5 during the losing streak. Connor Hellebuyck had 23 saves.





Canucks 4, Blues 3 (SO)

Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 34 of 37 shots, then blanked host St. Louis in the shootout for the victory.

The Canucks rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime and the shootout. Josh Leivo scored the only shootout goal, in the sixth round.

Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller and Micheal Ferland scored in regulation play for the Canucks, who won their fourth consecutive game.





Golden Knights 3, Senators 2 (SO)

Jonathan Marchessault scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give Vegas a win over Ottawa in Las Vegas.

Marchessault curled in from the left side, then beat Anders Nilsson with a wrist shot on his glove side. Brandon Pirri of the Golden Knights and Vladislav Namestnikov of the Senators each scored in the second round and Tyler Ennis and Shea Theodore scored in the fourth round before Marchessault's game-winner, which came after a wide shot by Brady Tkachuk.

Reilly Smith and Nick Holden scored goals for Vegas, which totaled a team-record 54 shots and made a winner of Gerard Gallant in his 500th game as an NHL head coach. Marc-Andre Fleury had 37 saves.





Flames 5, Red Wings 1

Mark Giordano and Derek Ryan each collected one goal and one assist as host Calgary used five goal scorers to beat Detroit.

In a game his team never trailed, goalie David Rittich made 27 saves to backstop Calgary to a second consecutive win.

Jimmy Howard stopped 31 shots for the Red Wings, who have dropped three straight games in regulation by a combined score of 15-4.





Coyotes 5, Predators 2

Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for Arizona in beating Nashville in Phoenix, becoming the first goalie in franchise history to allow two goals or fewer in 12 consecutive starts.

Phil Kessel scored his first two goals with the Coyotes since his trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in June, both on the power play. Christian Dvorak scored his third goal in two games and Jakob Chychrun also scored on the power play.

Dante Fabbro and Nick Bonino scored, Ryan Ellis had two assists, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves in his second start for the Predators this season.





Sabers 3, Kings 0

Casey Mittelstadt scored two goals and added an assist, while goalie Carter Hutton made 47 saves, as visiting Buffalo started fast and cruised past Los Angeles.

Playing in their second game in two nights in Southern California, the Sabres wasted little time, grabbing the lead with two goals in the opening six minutes to rebound from Wednesday's 5-2 defeat to the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo's first loss of the season.

Hutton's busy night, in his second consecutive shutout, was a continuation of his hot start. He improved to 5-0-0, while sharing time with Linus Ullmark (1-1-1), who started in Wednesday's loss at Anaheim.





--Field Level Media