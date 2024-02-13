NHL roundup: Shesterkin unbeatable as Rangers win fifth straight by edging Flames 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Will Cuylle and Jimmy Vesey scored for the Rangers, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Shesterkin got his 12th career NHL shutout and second straight win to improve to 21-12-1 on the season.

Jacob Markstrom finished with 29 saves as the Flames had their four-game win streak halted.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Monday:

---

FLYERS 5 COYOTES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had a goal and two assists, Scott Laughton added a goal and an assist and Philadelphia rallied to beat Arizona for its fourth straight win.

Morgan Frost, Jamie Drysdale and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers, whose winning streak has come following the All-Star break. Philadelphia, third in the Metropolitan Division, entered the break on a five-game losing streak. Sam Ersson made 20 saves.

Matt Dumba, Matias Maccelli and Alex Kerfoot scored for Arizona, which has lost six in a row, including three straight since the All-Star break. The Coyotes’ last win came on Jan. 22. Karel Vejmelka finished with 29 saves.

---

DEVILS 3 KRAKEN 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All-Star Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for his first points since being injured in early January, Nico Daws made 27 saves and New Jersey handed Seattle its third straight loss.

Tyler Toffoli and Dawson Mercer also scored as the Devils swept the two-game season series with the Kraken. New Jersey has allowed one regulation goal in the last two games, losing to Carolina 1-0 on Saturday.

Defenceman Will Borgen scored halfway through the third period to deny Daws his first career shutout and the Devils’ first of the season. Joey Daccord had 34 saves for Seattle.

---

WILD 5 GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice and Minnesota got its third straight win.

Mats Zuccarello, Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy also scored to help the Wild get their sixth victory in eight games. Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio and Mark Stone scored for Vegas, while Adin Hill stopped 24 shots.

One night after the Super Bowl became the most-watched program in television history up the road at Allegiant Stadium, a sellout crowd of 18,207 inside T-Mobile Arena saw the defending champion Golden Knights lose just their third home game in 2024.

The loss spoiled Vegas defenceman Alex Pietrangelo’s 1,000th career game. Pietrangelo had two assists.

---

The Associated Press