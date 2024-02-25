NHL roundup: Rangers beat Flyers 2-1, tie franchise record with 10th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière scored, Matt Rempe tallied his first career goal and got the Rangers going with another first-period fight and New York beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Saturday to tie a franchise record with its 10th straight victory.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 39 shots for the Rangers, who previously won 10 in a row during the 1972-73 and 1939-40 seasons. They can set a club mark for consecutive victories on Sunday at Columbus. The Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers have not lost since Jan. 26.

Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia, which lost for just the third time in its last eight games. The Flyers entered in third place in the Metropolitan, 13 points behind New York. Samuel Ersson finished with 22 saves.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Saturday:

---

MAPLE LEAFS 4 AVALANCHE 3

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored three times, including a go-ahead, power-play goal with 2:51 remaining, for his third career hat trick to lead Toronto to its seventh straight win.

Mitchell Marner added a goal and an assist as the Maple Leafs closed a four-game trip by outscoring teams 21-11. Ilya Samsonov finished with 26 saves.

Bertuzzi’s hat trick was the fourth of the month for the Maple Leafs. Only four teams have had four hat tricks in a single month over the last 25 years, according to NHL Stats. The list also includes Winnipeg (November 2018), Columbus (March 2018) and Los Angeles (November 2005).

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen and Andrew Cogliano also scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and Alexandar Georgiev finished with 26 saves.

MacKinnon had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but his shot just before the buzzer was stopped by Samsonov.

---

CANUCKS 3 BRUINS 2 (OT)

VANCOUVER, B.C. (AP) — Brock Boeser scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 1:34 of overtime to rally Vancouver past Boston in a matchup of division leaders.

Filip Hronek also scored for the Canucks, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Thatcher Demko finished with 20 saves as Vancouver maintained the top overall spot in the NHL standings with 82 points — one more than Boston and the New York Rangers.

Story continues

Jesper Boqvist and Danton Heinen scored for Boston, which lost its second straight in overtime and is 2-1-4 in its last seven games. Jeremy Swayman had 36 saves. The Bruins are tied with the Rangers for tops in the Eastern Conference with 81 points, though New York has a game in hand.

The Bruins went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Canucks were 0-for-1 until Boeser’s overtime tally snapped a 1-for-29 stretch.

---

STARS 2 HURRICANES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston scored as Dallas beat Carolina to snap a four-game losing streak.

Miroi Heiskanen had two assists and Jake Oettinger made 20 saves for the Central Division-leading Stars, who were 0-2-2 during their skid.

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who had won four straight. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 14 shots.

---

DEVILS 4 CANADIENS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored a power-play goal with 6:27 to play and New Jersey handed Montreal its fifth straight loss.

Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier and Ondrej Palat also scored as the Devils snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in five games. Nico Daws made 23 saves and got a little lucky when Josh Anderson hit a crossbar on a break.

Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadians, who have lost seven of eight. Jake Allen made 20 saves.

---

LIGHTNING 4 ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists and Tampa Bay beat New York to snap a three-game skid.

Nicholas Paul, Brayden Point and Luke Glendening also scored for the Lightning. Victor Hedman had two assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves as Tampa Bay opened a three-game trip in the Northeast that includes stops in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Kucherov leads the NHL with 98 points (37 goals and 61 assists).

Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Defenceman Noah Dobson added two assists. Ilya Sorokin finished with 18 saves.

New York is 4-5-3 since Patrick Roy took over behind the bench, replacing coach Lane Lambert on Jan. 20.

---

PANTHERS 3 CAPITALS 2 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Gustav Forsling scored at 3:41 of overtime to lift Florida past Washington, spoiling Alex Ovechkin’s 1,400th NHL game.

Aleksander Barkov tied it for Florida on a power play with 3:30 to go in regulation, and Nick, Cousins also scored for the Panthers. Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves.

Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson scored for Washington, and Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 shots.

Ovechkin became the 41st skater in NHL history to reach the milestone, and the 10th to do it with one team.

---

KINGS 3 DUCKS 2 (SO)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois and Trevor Moore scored in the shootout as Los Angeles beat Anaheim.

Leo Carlsson scored for the Ducks in the tiebreaker.

Kevin Fiala, who had a goal and an assist, could not convert in the third round. David Rittich then stopped Alex Killorn to preserve the victory for the Kings, who have nine straight victories over their Southern California rivals.

Drew Doughty also had a goal and an assist and Adrian Kempe had twof assists to extend his points streak against the Ducks to 10 games. Rittich stopped 22 shots for the win.

Jakob Silfverberg and Sam Carrick scored for Anaheim while John Gibson made 48 saves.

---

SENATORS 4 GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 (SO)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout and Ottawa beat Vegas.

Josh Norris, Thomas Chabot and Drake Batherson scored in regulation for the Senators while Anton Forsberg made 26 saves.

Chandler Stephenson scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault a goal for the Golden Knights, who lost their third in a row. Logan Thompson stopped 30 shots.

---

PREDATORS 4 SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood scored twice, Filip Forsberg added his 27th of the season and Nashville got its fourth straight victory.

Juuse Saros made 23 saves and Gustav Nyquist scored into an empty net for the Predators. After a 9-2 home loss to Dallas on Feb. 15, Nashville has won the first four games of a five-game trip as it fights to get into the playoffs.

Filip Zadina and Mikael Granlund scored for San Jose and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 31 shots.

---

WILD 5 KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist, Mats Zuccarello added a career-high four assists and Minnesota beat Seattle.

Marcus Johansson, Matt Boldy and Dakota Mermis also scored for the Wild, who built a 5-1 lead less than seven minutes into the second period. Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves as Minnesota improved to 7-1-1 since the NHL All-Star break.

The Wild have scored 22 goals in their past four games, starting with a franchise-record 10 goals against Vancouver on Monday. Kaprizov has six goals and six assists over that stretch, while extending his point streak to eight games.

Vince Dunn scored 36 seconds into the game for Seattle and Matty Beniers added a goal in the third period. Joey Daccord stopped just nine of 13 shots before he was pulled early in the second. Philipp Grubauer stopped 17 of 18 shots he faced the rest of the way.

---

FLAMES 6 OILERS 3

EDMONTON, Alta. (AP) — Noah Hanifin had two goals and an assist and Calgary beat Edmonton for its third straight victory.

Nazeem Kadri, Martin Pospisil, Dryden Hunt and Blake Coleman also scored and Dan Vladar made 32 saves for the Flames.

Zach Hyman scored twice and Mattias Janmark added a late goal for the Oilers, who have lost three in a row. Stuart Skinner had 25 saves.

---

RED WINGS 6 BLUES 1

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist and Detroit scored three times in the first six minutes to overwhelm St. Louis.

Patrick Kane extended his point streak to seven games with a goal and an assist as the Red Wings won their fourth straight game. Michael Rasmussen also had a goal and an assist, and Robby Fabbri and J.T. Compher also scored. Alex Lyon made 22 saves.

Zachary Bolduc, playing his second NHL game on his 21st birthday, got his first goal for the Blues. Jordan Binnington gave up four goals on 14 shot in the first period, and Joel Hofer allowed two goals on 20 shots over the final two periods.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

The Associated Press