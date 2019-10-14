NHL roundup: Penguins rout Jets for 3rd straight win

Sam Lafferty, Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese each scored twice as the Pittsburgh Penguins won their third game in a row, defeating the host Winnipeg Jets 7-2 Sunday.

Dominik Simon also scored for the Penguins and goaltender Tristan Jarry made 27 saves.

Mathieu Perreault and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped 21 of 28 shots.

Lafferty, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League last week due to a rash of injuries to Penguins forwards, scored his first NHL goal in a 7-4 victory Saturday at Minnesota. He has three goals and two assists in four games.





Sharks 3, Flames 1

Tomas Hertl netted one goal and one assist while Logan Couture collected two assists to lead host San Jose to its second straight win. Martin Jones made 32 saves for the Sharks.

Despite the visitors holding the early momentum, San Jose's Timo Meier opened the scoring 3:04 into the affair, converting on the first shot on goal against Flames goalie Cam Talbot. Couture fired the puck to the front of the net from the corner and the puck banked off Meier's skate and past Talbot for Meier's first goal of the season.

Patrick Marleau, playing his first game in San Jose after rejoining the Sharks following two seasons away, also collected an assist. It's the first time this season the Sharks opened the scoring.





Golden Knights 5, Kings 2

Paul Stastny had two goals and two assists and Max Pacioretty added a goal and two assists to lead visiting Vegas to a victory over Los Angeles.

It was the 250th goal of Pacioretty's career. Reilly Smith and Mark Stone also scored goals for Vegas, which converted all three of its power-play chances. The Golden Knights had entered the contest just 3 of 17 on the power play.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 36 saves for Vegas and Shea Theodore added a pair of assists. It was also the 250th NHL coaching victory for Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant.





