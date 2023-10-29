NHL roundup: Pastrnak score twice as Bruins beat Red Wings 4-1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his second penalty-shot goal of the season and banked in an empty-netter, leading the Boston Bruins past the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night.

Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy scored first-period goals and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who improved to 7-0-1. Boston posted NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points last season.

Joe Veleno sent a wrister over Swayman’s left shoulder from the slot, slicing it to 2-1 midway into the third period.

But Pastrnak was awarded the penalty shot when he was slashed by defenceman Jake Walman breaking to the net. The Bruins winger went down the middle, shifted the puck a few times before lifting a wrister over Ville Husso 11:19 into the third period.

Pastrnak fired a shot off the side boards near centre ice that caromed into an empty net for his team-leading eighth goal with just over 2 minutes left.

Husso made 27 stops for the Red Wings, who dropped their third straight game.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

---

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4 KINGS 3 (SO)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Eichel scored the only goal in the shootout and Vegas bounced back from its first loss of the season.

Mark Stone, Michael Amadio and William Carrier all scored in regulation for the Golden Knights, who improved to 8-0-1 one night after a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks. Logan Thompson made 29 saves through overtime before stopping all three attempts in the shootout.

Drew Doughty, Alex Laferriere and Trevor Lewis each had a goal for the Kings, who have dropped four of five at home to start the season. Cam Talbot finished with 26 saves.

---

PREDATORS 3 MAPLE LEAFS 2 (OT)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored at 2:13 of overtime and Nashville beat Toronto.

Ryan O’Reilly scored two power-play goals and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for the Predators, who have won three of four.

William Nylander and Mark Giordano scored and Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves for Toronto, which concluded its season-high five-game road trip at 3-1-1.

In overtime, Josi took a drop pass from Luke Evangelista just inside the blue line and beat Samsonov on the blocker side with a wrist shot from the high slot.

---

RANGERS 4 CANUCKS 3 (OT)

VANCOUVER, B.C. (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored his first goal of the season at 3:48 of overtime to lift New York to its fourth straight win.

Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox all scored power-play goals for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin finished with 30 saves. Zibanejad also had two assists, and Panarin and Fox each had one.

J.T. Miller, Tyler Myers and Carson Soucy scored for the Canucks, and Filip Hronek had two assist. Casey DeSmith finished with 20 saves.

In the extra period, K'Andre Miller took a pass from Chris Kreider and buried it behind DeSmith.

---

ISLANDERS 2 BLUE JACKETS 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 shots for his 39th career shutout, leading New York to its second straight victory and first on the road.

Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored for New York in Varlamov first win of the season.

Spencer Martin had 31 saves for Columbus, which has lost three straight games and their last two at home. The Blue Jackets have been shut out twice in their first six home games.

---

PANTHERS 3 KRAKEN 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk snapped the longest start-of-season goal scoring drought of his career, Nick Cousins scored the go-ahead goal with 5:52 left and Florida beat Seattle.

Gustav Forsling also scored and Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves for the Panthers, who have now won 13 games since the start of the 2021-22 season after trailing by at least two goals.

Jared McCann and Eeli Tolvanen scored for the Kraken, who led 2-0 in the second period. Joey Daccord made 35 saves.

Forsling, Tkachuk and Cousins were all goalless through the first six games of the season, and picked the right night to change that for Florida. Forsling and Tkachuk got their goals 11 seconds apart to tie the game; Forsling’s goal was on the power play, barely a minute after Schwartz gave Seattle the 2-0 lead.

---

SENATORS 5 PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Joonas Korpisalo made 39 saves and Ottawa snapped a three-game losing streak.

Ridly Greig, Dominik Kubalik and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators. Claude Giroux added two assists. Korpisalo withstood relentless early pressure from the Penguins to win for the second time in five starts.

Sidney Crosby scored for the second straight game for Pittsburgh and Jake Guentzel picked up his second of the season in the final seconds. Tristan Jarry, who got his 15th career shutout by beating Colorado on Thursday, stopped just six of the nine shots he faced before being pulled early in the second period.

---

CANADIENS 4 JETS 3 (SO)

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored the only shootout goal to lift Montreal past Winnipeg.

Justin Barron, Sean Monahan and Joel Armia scored in regulation for the Canadiens. Kaiden Guhle had two assists and Jake Allen stopped 42 shots.

Adam Lowry scored twice, Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist, and Mason Appleton pitched in two assists for Winnipeg. Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves.

Suzuki scored to open the shootout and Allen shut the door the rest of the way.

---

DUCKS 7 FLYERS 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Frank Vatrano recorded his fifth career hat trick and Anaheim beat Philadelphia.

Adam Henrique, Ryan Strome, Trevor Zegras and Brett Leason also scored for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal had 27 saves as Anaheim improved to 3-0 on its four-game trip east, with overtime wins in Columbus and Boston before the dominating effort in Philadelphia.

Travis Konecny scored twice to increase his season total to eight while Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee each added a goal for Philadelphia. Backup Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson took the loss with 18 saves on 25 shots, many of which were off turnovers that gave the puck to Anaheim in prime scoring slots.

Vatrano has eight goals in Anaheim’s first eight games of the season. He got his second hat trick of the season, matching his three-goal effort against Carolina on Oct. 15.

---

The Associated Press