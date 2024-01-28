NHL roundup: McDavid leads Oilers to 4-1 decision over Predators for 16th straight win

EDMONTON, Alta. (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Saturday for their 16th straight win.

Edmonton will attempt to tie the NHL record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins when its returns from the All-Star break to play at Vegas on Feb. 6. The Oilers matched the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest streak.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman also scored and Stuart Skinner made 28 saves to help Edmonton improve to 29-15-1. The Oilers are 24-3-0 in their last 27 and have a franchise-record streak of 14 games without allowing more than two goals.

Colton Sissons scored for Nashville. The Predators who have lost three of four. Kevin Lankinen had 17 saves.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Saturday:

CANUCKS 5 BLUE JACKETS 4 (OT)

VANCOUVER, B.C. (AP) — Elias Pettersson got his second goal of the night four minutes into overtime, Brock Boeser had three goals and an assist, and Vancouver rallied from three goals down in the third period to beat Columbus.

J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes each had three assists, Pius Suter had two, and Pettersson also had one to help Vancouver improve to 9-0-2 in its last 11 games. Thatcher Demko finished with 25 saves.

After missing the playoffs seven times in the last eight years, Vancouver heads into the All-Star break at 32-11-5 and leads the Pacific Division with 71 points.

Alexandre Texier had a goal and an assist, and Kirill Marchenko, Jake Bean and Sean Kuraly also scored for Columbus, which has lost six of eight (2-4-2). Elvis Merzlikins finished with 28 saves.

PENGUINS 3 CANADIENS 2 (OT)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marcus Pettersson scored 2:43 into overtime to lift Pittsburgh past Montreal.

Lars Eller scored his ninth goal of the season for Pittsburgh in his 1,000th NHL game. Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal and Sidney Crosby continued a seven-game point streak with an assist.

Evgeni Malkin established a season-high five-game point streak, while defenceman Erik Karlsson’s 10-game point streak ended. Tristan Jarry made 25 saves for the Penguins, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

In the extra period, Pettersson took a pass from Rickard Rakell and beat Jake Allen after Pittsburgh had tied it midway through the third.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle scored for the Canadiens, who have lost four of their last five. Allen finished with 30 saves.

FLAMES 1 BLACKHAWKS 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored a power-play goal late in the second period and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as Calgary snapped a four-game losing streak.

The last-place Blackhawks (14-34-2) have been shut out in two consecutive games, three of their last four and four of the past six. Minus injured rookie star Connor Bedard, they’ve lost 10 straight on the road and are winless in their last 20 away from home (0-19-1).

It was the 20th career shutout and second this season for Markstrom, who improved to 14-13-2 as Calgary (22-22-5) finished a 2-4-0 homestand.

Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots for Chicago.

STARS 5 CAPITALS 4 (OT)

DALLAS (AP) — Defenceman Thomas Harley scored at 3:27 of overtime for his second goal of the game and second extra-period winner in two games for Dallas.

Wyatt Johnston, Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene also scored and Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for the Stars, who are 18-3-3 against the Capitals since the 2008-09 season.

Dallas led 4-2 before a 6-on-4 goal by Alex Ovechkin and a 6-on-5 goal by Dylan Strome in the last two minutes of regulation sent the game into overtime.

Anthony Mantha and Rasmus Sandin also scored for the Capitals, who went 0-3-1 on a Central Division road trip. Charlie Lindgren stopped 30 shots making his sixth start in the Capitals’ last eight games.

PANTHERS 3 ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored 1:57 into overtime and Florida beat New York for its fourth straight win.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers. Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves.

Kyle Palmieri and Simon Holmstrom had goals for the Islanders, who have lost three straight and seven of eight (1-5-2). Semyon Varlamov finished with 34 saves.

After Stolarz made a save in the extra period and sent the puck up the ice to start a Panthers rush the other way, Ekman-Larsson scored his ninth of the season for Florida’s season-high eighth straight road win.

HURRICANES 3 COYOTES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dmitry Orlov and Jesper Fast scored 13 seconds apart in the final minute of the third period, and Carolina beat Arizona.

Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won four of their last five games and remained two points behind the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Seth Jarvis had two assists and Antti Raanta made 11 saves.

Logan Cooley scored for Coyotes, and Connor Ingram had 38 saves. Arizona lost its third straight.

MAPLE LEAFS 4 JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Man. (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal to reach 600 career points and Toronto completed a home-and-home sweep of Winnipeg.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break. He also was in goal for the Maple Leafs’ 1-0 home victory over the Jets on Wednesday night.

Hometown favourite Ryan Reaves, John Tavares and Simon Benoit, with an empty-net goal, also scored to help Toronto win its third straight. Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly each had two assists.

Defenceman Dylan Samberg scored his first goal of the season for Winnipeg. Mason Appleton added a late goal and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves. The Jets have lost three straight and four of six.

DUCKS 3 WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game with 8:20 left to break a tie and Anaheim ended a 13-game losing streak against to Minnesota.

A few seconds after exiting the penalty box, Terry gathered a puck in the neutral zone. His shot from the left circle was blocked by Ryan Hartman, but Terry followed the rebound and beat Filip Gustavsson from the slot.

Ryan Strome tied it at 6:45 of the third, Adam Henrique had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 36 saves. Anaheim played its fifth game in eight days, and the final game of a stretch of eight of 10 on the road.

Kirill Kaprizov and Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota and Gustavsson stopped 22 shots. Minnesota has blown third period leads in back-to-back games after going 14-0-1 in its first 15 games leading after 40 minutes.

RED WINGS 5 GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored his 200th and 201st career goals to help Detroit beat Vegas.

Jake Walman, Joe Veleno and Andrew Copp also scored, and Alex Lyon stopped 28 shots for the Red Wings. Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond each added two assists to help Detroit improve to 9-2-1 in its last 12 games.

Ivan Barbashev and Paul Cotter scored for the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, who had gone 5-0-1 in their previous six games. Alec Martinez assisted on both goals, and Logan Thompson made 24 saves.

Larkin extended his points streak to 11 games and pushed his team-leading goals total to 22.

SABRES 5 SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — J Peterka scored two goals for the second straight game and Buffalo rallied to beat San Jose.

Dylan Cozens added a goal and two assists, Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Greenway also scored for the Sabres. Casey Mittelstadt had two assists to give him a team-high 30 for the season, and he also leads Buffalo with 42 points.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves to improve to 4-1 in his career against San Jose.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Jan Rutta scored for the Sharks, who had their season-best three-game winning streak snapped. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 31 shots but fell to 0-4 against Buffalo.

LIGHTNING 6 DEVILS 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Victor Hedman had an assist for his 700th career point, Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point each scored twice and Tampa Bay won its seventh straight at homev.

Both teams played their final game before the All-Star break. Tampa Bay has won eight of nine overall, while New Jersey has two wins in its last seven.

Nick Paul had a goal and an assist, Brandon Hagel, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves for his seventh victory in his last eight starts.

Ondrej Palat, Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek finished with 36 saves.

BRUINS 6 FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist and Boston beat Philadelphia.

Charlie McAvoy, Danton Heinen and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins, who have won seven of eight. The Atlantic Division-leaders entered play tied with Vancouver for the most points in the NHL. They now have 71. Linus Ullmark made 35 saves, and Pavel Zacha added two assists for Boston.

Tyson Foerster scored both goals for Philadelphia, which lost its fifth game in a row. Sam Ersson was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in the first period. Cal Petersen replaced him to start the second period and made 12 saves.

RANGERS 7 SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and New York Rangers scored seven unanswered goals to beat Ottawa.

Alexis Lafreniere, Chris Kreider, Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Blake Wheeler and Kaapo Kakko also scored for the Rangers, who won for the second time in six games (2-3-1). New York improved to 9-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back games and heads into the All-Star break with a two-point lead atop the Metropolitan Division.

Jonathan Quick made 29 saves to stop his five-game losing streak, and first-year Rangers coach Peter Laviolette tied Al Arbour for seventh place in NHL history with 782 career wins.

Brady Tkachuk and Jakob Chychrun scored to give the Senators a 2-0 lead early in the second period before the Rangers scored five times in an 11:03 span. Joonas Korpisalo was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots. Mads Sogaard gave up two goals on 11 shots.

The Senators snapped a five-game point streak (3-0-2).

The Associated Press