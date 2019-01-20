NHL roundup: Marchessault hat trick powers Knights past Pens

Jonathan Marchessault scored his second career hat trick and Marc-Andre Fleury had 34 saves and also garnered his 17th career assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Fleury picked up his league-leading 27th victory.

William Karlsson and Max Pacioretty each added a goal and an assist, and Oscar Lindberg and Shea Theodore also scored goals for Vegas. Paul Stastny and Colin Miller both finished with two assists.

Phil Kessel, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Friday night at Arizona, Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon scored goals for Pittsburgh, while Jake Guentzel finished with two assists. Casey DeSmith finished with 28 saves for the Penguins, who went 2-3 on their five-game, 12-day Western road trip before heading into the All-Star break.

Flames 5, Oilers 2

Mark Giordano, Johnny Gaudreau, Mikael Backlund, Oliver Kylington and Sean Monahan each scored as visiting Calgary handed Edmonton a defeat.

Goalie David Rittich made 22 saves for the Western Conference-leading Flames, who won on consecutive nights and are on a 7-0-1 run.

Calgary had lost five straight in Edmonton prior to Saturday's win.

Wild 2, Blue Jackets 1

Goals by Jordan Greenway and Zach Parise 89 seconds apart late in the first period were all the offense Minnesota needed for a victory over Columbus in St. Paul, Minn.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk made 19 saves for the much-needed victory, as Minnesota had just one win in four previous outings as it's in the thick of the wild card battle.

Greenway, the Wild's second-round draft pick in 2015, opened the scoring at 16:07 of the first period.

Panthers 4, Predators 2

Vincent Trocheck and Aaron Ekblad each had a goal and an assist to lead visiting Florida to a win over Nashville.

Frank Vatrano and Jared McCann also scored, and Colton Sceviour notched two assists for the Panthers.

The win was the 800th in Florida franchise history.

Flyers 5, Canadiens 2

Nolan Patrick scored twice and Carter Hart made 33 saves as visiting Philadelphia earned a win over Montreal.

Patrick's eighth and ninth goals of the season came in the third period, sealing the Flyers' third consecutive victory. After enduring a 24-game goal drought, Patrick now has four goals in his last three games. The center also had two goals against the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Hart improved to 6-5-1 after 12 career NHL games, as the rookie continues to stabilize Philadelphia's goaltending situation. Hart has a 2.66 goals-against average in his young career.

Lightning 6, Sharks 3

Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist while Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde both snapped goal droughts as Tampa Bay entered its bye week on a positive note with a victory over visiting San Jose.

The Sharks played without star defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Killorn went 10 games without a goal before putting the NHL-leading Lightning up 2-0 with 2:09 left in the first period on his 11th of the season.

Blues 3, Senators 2

Carl Gunnarsson scored the tie-breaking goal with 7:44 left in the third period for the host St. Louis, which hung on to edge Ottawa.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Vince Dunn also scored for the Blues, who snapped a two-game losing streak in their final home game of the month. St. Louis is scheduled to embark on a five-game road trip spanning the All-Star break before returning to Enterprise Center on Feb. 9.

Rookie Jordan Binnington recorded 28 saves to improve to 4-0-1 as an NHL starter.

Rangers 3, Bruins 2

Mika Zibanejad scored twice, and Henrik Lundqvist made 27 saves to move into sole possession of sixth place on the NHL's all-time wins list as visiting New York skated to a victory over Boston.

Tuukka Rask, who was bidding to become the Bruins' all-time winningest goaltender, sustained a concussion with 1:28 remaining in the first period following a collision with Filip Chytil. The Rangers forward was credited with a goal despite barreling into Rask after being tripped by the stick of Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Rask, who won the 2013-2014 Vezina Trophy, remained on the ice for several minutes before being helped to his feet by the training staff. The 31-year-old Finn made six saves before being replaced by Jaroslav Halak, who turned aside 11 shots as Boston fell for the third time in four games (1-2-1).

Stars 4, Jets 2

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg and Esa Lindell each had a pair of assists as Dallas outlasted visiting Winnipeg in the final game for both teams before the NHL All-Star break.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Dallas. It was just the Stars' second game in their past eight that they scored more than two goals.

Dallas dominated early, scoring three times in the first 33 minutes and outshooting the Central Division-leading Jets 28-12 in the first two periods.

Avalanche 7, Kings 1

Colorado erupted for six goals in the second period in its win against visiting Los Angeles.

Tyson Barrie had a goal and two assists, Mikko Rantanen scored twice before leaving with an upper-body injury, and Carl Soderberg and Gabriel Landeskog each tallied a goal and an assist for Colorado in the opener of a five-game homestand.

Sheldon Dries and Colin Wilson also scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Calvert each had two assists, and Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves.

Ducks 3, Devils 2

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist, his first two points in the NHL, as Anaheim defeated the New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

Daniel Sprong and Derek Grant also scored for the Ducks, who won their second in a row after snapping a monthlong, 12-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory Thursday at Minnesota. Goaltender John Gibson made 29 saves.

Marcus Johansson and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, who lost their third in a row. Mackenzie Blackwood had a light workload, stopping 11 of 14 shots.

--Field Level Media