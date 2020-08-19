NHL Roundup: Lightning eliminate Blue Jackets on Point's OT winner

Follow along here as Yahoo Sports NHL editors Arun Srinivasan and Kyle Cantlon keep you posted on the key storylines, highlights, major injuries and everything else you need to know from Wednesday’s Stanley Cup playoffs slate.
Lightning eliminate Blue Jackets on Brayden Point’s OT winner
After five exceptionally hard-fought games, the Tampa Bay Lightning ousted the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 5-4 overtime win.
Brayden Point recorded the series winner after posting up in front of the net all alone, receiving a feed from Nikita Kucherov and tucked away the overtime marker.
BRAYDEN DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fOGCu1nGtx— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 19, 2020
Columbus proved to be a very tough out, in large part due to its exceptional shot-blocking, a standout goaltending performance from Joonas Korpisalo and a relentless forecheck. Ultimately, the gulf in talent proved to be the difference, and history won’t repeat itself, as the Lightning avenged last year’s stunning upset and will now look ahead with their eyes fixated on lifting the Cup which has eluded the Stamkos-Hedman iteration.
