NHL roundup: Kings rally to beat slumping Bruins 5-4 in overtime

BOSTON (AP) — Brandt Clarke scored on a breakaway with 27 seconds left in overtime for his first career goal and the Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the slumping Boston Bruins 5-4 on Saturday.

Clarke had just been sprung from the penalty box for taking down David Pastrnak and was all alone when he skated in on Linus Ullmark and slipped the puck past the Boston goaltender.

David Rittich stopped four shots in overtime and 28 total.

Anze Kopitar tipped in a goal with 1:35 remaining to tie it 4-all and force overtime. Matt Roy, Vladislav Gavrikov and Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings, who improved to 3-2 since Jim Hiller was named interim coach after Los Angeles fired Todd McLellan.

James van Riemsdyk scored twice and added an assist for the Bruins, and Ullmark finished with 30 saves. Trent Frederic and Anthony Richard also scored for Boston, which has lost five of six and led this one 3-1 late in the second period.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Saturday:

---

MAPLE LEAFS 9 DUCKS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews had his second straight hat trick to push his NHL-leading goals total to 48 and added two assists for a career-high five points in Toronto's victory over Anaheim.

Matthews broke a tie for the Toronto record for hat tricks in a season with six, passing Reg Noble (1917-18), Babe Dye (1924-25) and Darryl Sittler (1980-81).

Matthews also had his team-record 73rd multi-goal game, two more than Sittler. Matthews has 13 career hat tricks.

William Nylander added a goal and two assists to reach 500 career points, Bobby McMann had two goals and an assist, Nick Robertson finished with a goal and an assist and Jake McCabe and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored.

Martin Jones made 19 saves to help the Maple Leafs improve to 29-16-8. Timothy Liljegren had three assists.

Toronto became the 15th team in NHL history with hat tricks in three straight games after McMann had the first of his career Tuesday night against St. Louis and Matthews followed that with three goals of his own Thursday night against Philadelphia. Matthews is the 10th player with six hat tricks in a season.

Story continues

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, and Frank Vatrano also scored. Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 18 shots in the first period before being replaced by John Gibson.

---

DEVILS 6 FLYERS 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Devils captain Nico Hischier had two goals and an assist, including the second-fastest goal to start an outdoor game, and New Jersey never looked back in beating Philadelphia before 70,328 fans at MetLife Stadium.

Nathan Bastian also scored twice and Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Smith each had a goal as the Devils won for the third time in four games. Nico Daws made 43 saves in an event that kicked off two consecutive days of hockey at the home of the NFL’s Jets and Giants.

Owen Tippett scored twice and Nick Seeler added a goal for the Flyers, who were 4-0-1 in their previous five games. Samuel Ersson made 33 saves in a game that featured a Stadium Series-record 85 shots.

---

BLACKHAWKS 3 SENATORS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Dickinson scored the tiebreaking goal off a rebound of his own shot with 1:52 remaining and Chicago snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over Ottawa.

Dickinson drove to the net and scored his team-leading 17th goal past Joonas Korpisalo as the NHL-worst Blackhawks ran their winning streak against Ottawa to 11 games.

Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist in his second game back from a broken jaw. Nick Foligno, one of Bedard’s linemates, also scored. Petr Mrazek stopped 40 shots, including 21 of 22 in the second period.

Tim Stützle had a goal and an assist and Jakob Chychrun, the nephew of Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson, added a power-play goal for Ottawa. Korpisalo made 19 saves.

---

OILERS 4 STARS 3 (OT)

DALLAS (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime, and seven seconds into a power play, to lift Edmonton to a win over Dallas.

Corey Perry had a goal and an assist and Derek Ryan also scored for the Oilers. Connor McDavid had an assist, giving him 13 in the last five games.

Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for his sixth straight win.

Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists while Mason Marchment and Thomas Harley had a goal and an assist each for the Stars, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

Dallas’ Matt Duchene had two assists and Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl also had two assists.

---

RED WINGS 5 FLAMES 0

CALGARY, Alta. (AP) — James Reimer stopped 38 shots to lead Detroit past Calgary.

Patrick Kane and Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist each for the Red Wings, who snapped a two-game losing streak. David Perron, J.T. Compher and Dylan Larkin also scored.

Reimer, in his 14th NHL season, earned his 30th career shutout and second this season with Detroit.

Jacob Markstrom started in goal for the Flames. But he was pulled at 6:41 of the second period after allowing four goals on 12 shots. Dan Vladar then made eight saves in relief for the Flames, who’ve lost three straight games and six of their last seven at home.

---

PREDATORS 5 BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly each had a goal and assist while goalie Juuse Saros registered 35 saves, lifting Nashville to a victory over St. Louis.

Luke Evangelista, Colton Sissons and Luke Schenn also scored for Nashville.

Jordan Kyrou and Nathan Walker scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington, who registered 36 saves in a 6-3 win Thursday over Edmonton, recorded 28 saves.

---

SABRES 3 WILD 2 (OT)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Dylan Cozens tied it with 37 seconds left with goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen off for an extra attacker and Henri Jokiharju scored 1:29 into overtime to give Buffalo a victory over Minnesota.

Luukkonen made 31 saves to help Buffalo win for the second time in five games since the All-Star break. Casey Mittelstadt also scored.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Declan Chisholm scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves. The Wild had won four straight.

---

PANTHERS 9 LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett each had two goals and two assists as Atlantic Division-leading Florida won its franchise-record 11th consecutive road game by routing Tampa Bay.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and set a team-record with his eighth straight road victory. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist and Brandon Montour had a goal and two assists. Kevin Stenlund and Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida.

Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who had an eight-game home winning streak halted. Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 22 shots before replaced by Jonas Johansson (six saves) to start the third.

---

CAPITALS 4 CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Aliaksei Protas and Anthony Mantha each had a goal and an assist as Washington defeated Montreal.

T.J. Oshie and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals, who won for only the second time in 10 games. Alex Ovechkin had an assist but fell just short of tying his career-high seven-game goal streak.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 28 shots.

Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Alex Newhook scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen made 30 saves, and Joel Armia had two assists.

---

HURRICANES 3 GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Stefan Noesen scored in the first seven minutes of the third period to lift Carolina over Vegas.

Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won seven of nine. Jarvis added an assist and Spencer Martin made 29 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights, and Adin Hill stopped 25 shots. Carolina swept the two-game season series.

---

JETS 4 CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi had two goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and Winnipeg beat NHL-leading Vancouver.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists, and Sean Monahan scored his first goal for Winnipeg following a trade from Montreal. The Jets improved to 33-14-5.

Tyler Myers and Noah Juulsen scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko stopped 24 shots. The Canucks dropped to 37-13-6.

Vilardi broke a 2-all tie at 7:47 of the third period.

---

BLUE JACKETS 4 SHARKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Boone Jenner scored with 12.9 seconds left as Columbus edged San Jose in a matchup of last-place teams.

With time running down in the third period, Jenner took a pass at centre ice and broke in alone on net, warding off Sharks defenceman Jan Ruuta and beating goaltender Kappo Kahkonen for the winning goal.

Columbus had lost four of five, while the Sharks were 5-2-1 in their previous eight games.

Zach Werenski, Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov also scored for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves.

Anthony Duclair had two goals for San Jose, and Fabian Zetterlund netted his team-leading 15th of the season to tie it 3-all heading into the third.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

The Associated Press