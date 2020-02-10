NHL roundup: Kadri injured in Avalanche win over Wild

Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog had goals, Pavel Francouz stopped 34 shots, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Sunday night.





Pierre-Edouard Bellmare also scored for Colorado, which won the final four games of its five-game road trip.

Nazem Kadri had an assist for the Avalanche before leaving the game late in the second period because of an injury. He returned in the third period before going back to the locker room. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told ESPN that Kadri suffered a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Denver on Monday.





Kevin Fiala and Jared Spurgeon had a goal and an assist each and Devan Dubnyk had 30 saves for Minnesota. The Wild had their three-game winning streak snapped.





Red Wings 3, Bruins 1





Andreas Athanasiou scored two third-period goals as host Detroit ended Boston's six-game winning streak.





Athanasiou hadn't scored since a two-goal game on Nov. 16. Brendan Perlini scored his first goal of the season for Detroit, which had gone 1-9-1 in its previous 11 games. Jonathan Bernier made 39 saves for the Wings, who have the league's worst record but have two victories over Boston this season.





Torey Krug scored his eighth goal of the season for the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins. Tuukka Rask made 17 saves for Boston, which was playing the second end of a back-to-back after defeating Arizona on Saturday afternoon.





Ducks 3, Sabres 2





Jakob Silfverberg, captain Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Ritchie scored in the first 12 minutes as visiting Anaheim held on for the win against Buffalo.





Ryan Miller made 31 saves for the Ducks, who finished with a 3-0-2 record on their five-game road trip.





Johan Larsson and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin each scored, and Jonas Johansson made 25 saves in his second career start for the Sabres. Johansson was starting in place of Carter Hutton, who missed the game because of an illness in his family.

Rangers 4, Kings 1





Rookie Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves as host New York scored three times in the third period in the victory over Los Angeles, which is 1-9-1 in its past 11 games and hasn't scored more than three goals in any game during the skid.





Shesterkin, who improved to 5-1 since making his NHL debut on Jan. 7, made 30 saves in the final 40 minutes before the Rangers put the game away.





Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick made 37 saves and took his eighth straight loss as the Kings also completed a winless (0-4-0) four-game road trip.





Jets 5, Blackhawks 2





Andrew Copp tallied a goal and an assist -- including the game-winning goal at 13:27 of the third period -- to back a 24-save effort from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and lead host Winnipeg past Chicago.





The Jets have won three in a row and four of five (4-0-1), while Chicago lost its third straight game (0-1-2) in the opener of a five-game road trip through western Canada.





Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, a Winnipeg native, earned an assist for his 800th career NHL point. Toews had been held in check entering play Sunday, going pointless in four games on the heels of a six-game stretch in which he tallied four goals and nine assists.





