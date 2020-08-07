NHL Roundup: Canucks take series lead as Hughes, Pettersson shine

Follow along here as Yahoo Sports NHL editor Kyle Cantlon keeps you posted on the key storylines, highlights, major injuries and anything else you need to know from Thursday’s qualifying series slate.

Canucks move within a win of Round 2

The Canucks are a win away from advancing after a tidy 3-0 victory over the Wild in Game 3 Thursday afternoon.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his first ever “playoff” shutout, while Brock Boeser’s diving net-front effort midway through the second frame held up as the game winner.





The tally was an extra emotional one for Boeser, scoring on the sixth anniversary of the death of his friend Ty Alyea — who is the inspiration for the number he wears on his sweater and the reason he pointed upward toward the sky after the goal on Thursday.

“To be able to get one for him, it’s something special,” he said after the game.

“Yeah, it’s an emotional day for sure, and I tried to make the most of it out on the ice.”

Boeser’s teammates stepped up for him, too.

After Antoine Roussel added the proverbial insurance marker a couple minutes into the third period, Elias Pettersson notched his first career playoff tally off a beautiful Quinn Hughes feed.

Elias Pettersson with his first career playoff goal. That's three helpers for Quinn Hughes on the day pic.twitter.com/iBJA4mQ2pZ — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) August 6, 2020

Hughes was absolute dynamite as he has been most of his freshman NHL campaign, setting up the final two Canucks goals and adding a second assist on Boeser’s opening tally.

He finished with three points and 22:47 TOI while being his usual eye-test delight.

