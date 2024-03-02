NHL roundup: Coyotes beat Senators 5-3 to end 14-game losing streak

OTTAWA, Ont. (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Friday night to snap a 14-game National Hockey League losing streak.

Michael Carcone, J.J. Moser, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli also scored to help the Coyotes get their first win since Jan. 22 to end a an 0-12-2 skid. Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots to get his first win since Dec. 27 after going 0-8-0 in 10 appearances since.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators, who have lost three in a row. Anton Forsberg had 26 saves as a late replacement for Joonas Korpisalo (illness).

Guenther scored a power-play goal at 4:18 of the third, beating Forsberg under the arm to give the Coyotes a 4-3 lead after they gave up a three-goal advantage. Maccelli had an empty-netter with 1:15 remaining to seal the win.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Friday:

CAPITALS 5 FLYERS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 839th career goal and helped set up John Carlson’s go-ahead goal, and Washington rallied to beat Philadelphia in a massive victory for its playoff hopes.

The Capitals moved four points back of the Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division and also sit five back of Tampa Bay for the second and final wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference. Washington has won five of seven to stay in the thick of the race.

Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists, Sonny Milano and Anthony Mantha also scored, and Hendrix Lapierre, Tom Wilson and Max Pacioretty each had two assists for Washington. Charlie Lindgren finished with 21 saves.

Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist, and Bobby Brink also scored for the Flyers. Samuel Ersson gave up five goals on 21 shots.

DUCKS 4 DEVILS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lukas Dostal made 52 saves and stopped Jack Hughes’ penalty shot attempt with 2.1 seconds to play, and Anaheim held on to beat New Jersey.

Frank Vatrano scored two goals and Adam Henrique added his 18th goal for the Ducks. Max Jones had a goal and an assist as Anaheim opened a five-game homestand with its first win at Honda Center since January.

Hughes had a goal and two assists for New Jersey, but he botched the penalty shot by turning over the puck during his tentative approach to Dostal. Timo Meier also scored for the Devils, who dropped to 1-1-0 on their three-game California road swing. Tyler Toffoli scored his 26th goal of the season with goalie Akira Schmid pulled for an extra attacker with 2:57 to play.

Nico Daws made 10 saves on 14 shots in the first two periods for the Devils before Schmid replaced him for the third. Schmid stopped all nine shots he faced but New Jersey lost for the fourth time in six games.

