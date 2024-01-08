NHL roundup: Soaring Jets win sixth straight by crushing Coyotes 6-2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 15 shots and the Winnipeg Jets took the outright National Hockey League points lead, beating the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Sunday night to extended their points streak to 12 games.

Winnipeg shut down the Coyotes most of the night en route to their sixth victory in a row, holding the hosts to four shots until Nick Schmaltz scored midway through the second period.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Cole Perfetti, Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. The Jets’ points streak (10-0-2) is their longest since joining the NHL as the Atlanta Thrashers in 1999-2000.

Winnipeg has allowed three goals or fewer in a franchise-record 29 straight games. The Jets have 56 points at 26-9-4.

Arizona’s Dylan Guenther scored in the third period of his season debut.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Sunday:

CAPITALS 4 KINGS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored with 53 seconds left to lift Washington past Los Angeles.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel had a goal and two assists, Nic Dowd and Dylan Strome also scored and Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots to help the Capitals end a two-game slide.

Kevin Fiala struck twice and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, who have lost five in a row.

BLACKHAWKS 4 FLAMES 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Colin Blackwell had two goals and an assist for Chicago in its first game since Connor Bedard was sidelined by a broken jaw.

Nikita Zaitsev added a goal and an assist for last-place Chicago, which had dropped five in a row and seven of its last eight. Philipp Kurashev also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 28 saves.

Bedard’s jaw was fractured when the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft was hit by New Jersey defenceman Brendan Smith in the first period Friday night in a 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Nazem Kadri had two goals for Calgary. Andrew Mangiapane also scored.

RED WINGS 3 DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Rasmussen broke a tie with 1:07 remaining and Detroit beat Anaheim for its third straight victory.

Joe Veleno and Dylan Larkin also scored and Alex Lyon made 29 saves to cap a three-game trip to San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Trevor Zegras scored twice for Anaheim. The Ducks were 1-6-1 on an eight-game homestand.

