NHL Roundup: Capitals defeat Bruins to secure No. 3 seed

We’re back! The NHL continues the 2019-20 playoff qualifiers after a four-month break and we’ll be here to capture all the action from every game.

Follow along here as Yahoo Sports NHL editor Arun Srinivasan keeps you posted on the key storylines, highlights, major injuries and anything else you need to know.

Tom Wilson, Ilya Kovalchuk and the Washington Capitals will face the New York Islanders in the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images) More

Capitals defeat Bruins to secure No. 3 seed

The playoff picture is beginning to take real shape after Sunday’s round-robin games. In Sunday’s first matchup, the Washington Capitals defeated the Boston Bruins to secure the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and will now face the New York Islanders.

Tom Wilson’s third-period goal stood as the winner:

Boston lost all three games during the round-robin and as a result, will face Carolina in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals. The Bruins won that matchup handily, sweeping the young Hurricanes off the ice, but the Bunch of Jerks were the most impressive team through the first week and shouldn’t be slept on with Sebastian Aho leading a balanced scoring attack.

All we’re waiting on now in the East is the winner of the Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets series, who will play the No. 2 seed Lightning.

