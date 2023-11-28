NHL roundup: Bruins lose third straight, upset 5-2 by Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Yegor Chinakhov had a goal and an assist, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-2 NHL win over Boston on Monday night, handing the Bruins their third straight loss.

Dmitri Voronkov, Ivan Provorov, Kirill Marchenko and Justin Danforth also scored for Columbus, and Boone Jenner added two assists. Spencer Martin stopped 31 shots as the Blue Jackets won for the third time in four games.

Matthew Poitras and John Beecher scored for Boston and Jeremy Swayman stopped 17 shots before being replaced in the second period by Linus Ullmark, who finished with 19 saves.

The Atlantic Division-leading Bruins hadn’t lost three consecutive games since April 2022.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Monday:

SABRES 5 RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Tuch scored twice and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 25 shots as Buffalo beat first-place New York.

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists, J.J. Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored and Owen Power added two assists as the Sabres bounced back from a 7-2 loss at New Jersey two nights earlier.

Mika Zibanejad scored for New York, which was 13-1-1 in its previous 15 games. The Rangers, coming off a 7-4 win against Boston on Saturday, hadn’t lost at home since Oct. 19 against Nashville. Igor Shesterkin finished with 34 saves.

PANTHERS 5 SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves to lead Florida.

Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who had dropped two in a row. Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also scored, and Aleksander Barkov had three assists.

Bobrovsky’s second shutout of the season and No. 40 for his career helped Matthew Tkachuk get the better of his brother, Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk.

Ottawa struggled early and never managed to get on equal footing with the Panthers. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots after missing the last two games with a minor injury.

