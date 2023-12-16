NHL roundup: Bruins bear down in shootout to beat Islanders 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — David Pastrnak scored in the third round of a shootout to give the Boston Bruins a 5-4 National Hockey League victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, James van Reimsdyk and Mason Lohrei scored in regulation, with Lohrei tying it with 3:09 left on a bank shot from behind the goal line. Linus Ullmark made 34 saves to help Eastern Conference-leading Boston improve to 19-5-4.

Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat, Alexander Romanov and Simon Holmstrom scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves. New York had won four in a row.

Following a wide-open overtime session in which the teams traded chances, Charlie Coyle and Pastrnak scored in the shootout for Boston, while Holmstrom scored for the Islanders.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Friday night:

---

RANGERS 5 DUCKS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice to move into third place on New York’s career goals list, Jonathan Quick made 28 saves to continue his stellar start and the Rangers beat Anaheim.

After Jimmy Vesey broke a 1-1 tie with 8:15 left in the second with his seventh goal, Kreider tipped the puck past Lukas Dostal on a power play for his second of the game and 16th of the season to make it 3-1 with 3:41 left in the period.

The 32-year-old Kreider has 281 goals — 100 on the power play — to move past Adam Graves on the franchise list. Only Hall of Famers Rod Gilbert (406) and Jean Ratelle (336) have more. Krieder’s first goal gave him 500 career points.

Adam Edstrom scored in the closing seconds of his NHL debut for the Rangers, and Mika Zibanejad also scored.

Brett Leason scored for Anaheim. The Ducks lost for the 13th time in 14 games.

---

SABRES 5 GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored twice in Buffalo’s four-goal third period, Devon Levi made 32 saves and the Sabres rallied to beat Vegas.

Zach Benson and former Golden Knight Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo in the third and Dylan Cozens had a first-period goal and added two assists.

Story continues

Mittelstadt tied it at 2 at 5:01 of the third. Benson gave Buffalo the lead at 9:29, then set up Tuch’s goal with 8:48 left. Mittelstadt capped the scoring with an empty-net goal for his eighth of the season.

Ivan Barbashev and former Sabres star Jack Eichel scored for defending champion Vegas.

---

STARS 5 SENATORS 4

DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen and Matt Duchene scored 44 seconds apart in the third period, and Dallas beat short-handed Ottawa after Stars goalie Jake Oettinger departed with a lower-body injury.

Joe Pavelski, Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley also scored for Dallas, which trailed 4-2 midway through the second.

Oettinger left eight minutes into the game. He was replaced by Scott Wedgewood, who stopped 25 of 27 shots and improved to 6-1-1.

Drake Batherson scored twice goals for Ottawa, and Jakob Chychrun had three assists. Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic also scored.

---

COYOTES 1 SHARKS 0

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor Ingram made 21 saves for his third shutout of the season, Matias Maccelli scored and Arizona beat San Jose to end a four-game losing streak.

Maccelli scored with 5:15 left in the second period, finding an open side following J.J. Moser’s wrist shot from the left circle. Nick Bjugstad, jostling in the crease, redirected it to Maccelli for his sixth goal of the season.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 23 saves for San Jose.

---

PREDATORS 6 HURRICANES 5 (OT)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored his third overtime goal of the season 35 seconds into the extra session to lift Nashville past Carolina.

The Predators overcame a two-goal deficit to win for the sixth time in seven games. Forsberg scored his team-leading 16th goal to help Nashville improve to 5-0 in games that have extended beyond regulation.

Roman Josi had a goal and two assists for Nashville. Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, Jusso Parssinen each had a goal and an assist, Tyson Barire and Jeremy Lauzon also scored and Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves.

Stefan Noesen and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist for Carolina. Tony DeAngelo, Jalen Chatfield and Sebastian Aho also scored.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

The Associated Press