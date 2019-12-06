NHL roundup: Blackhawks end Bruins’ win streak despite 3-goal rally

Jonathan Toews scored on a breakaway 54 seconds into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame blowing a three-goal lead in the third period to beat the host Bruins 4-3 Thursday, ending Boston's eight-game winning streak.





Ryan Carpenter, Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat tallied in regulation for the Blackhawks, who won for just the second time in their past eight games (2-5-1). Robin Lehner stopped 37 shots in his return from an illness.

Joakim Nordstrom, Chris Wagner and Torey Krug scored for the Bruins, who extended their points streak to 13 games (9-0-4) and still haven't lost in regulation at home (12-0-5). Tuukka Rask made 27 saves.





Toews' winner came after David Pastrnak couldn't get the puck around him, allowing Toews to skate up ice alone and beat Rask for his fifth goal of the season.





Avalanche 3, Canadiens 2





Gabriel Landeskog scored in his return to the lineup, Matt Calvert had a goal and an assist, Colorado stretched its winning streak to five with a win in Montreal.





Ryan Graves also scored, and Pavel Francouz had 16 of his 38 saves in the third period for the Avalanche, who have also won the first two of a three-game road trip. The Canadiens, on the other hand, are 1-6-3 in their last 10.





Andre Burakovsky also returned to give the Colorado Avalanche a major shot in the arm. Landeskog missed 16 games with a right leg injury, and Burakovsky missed three games with an upper-body injury.





Islanders 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)





Ryan Pulock scored with 1:40 left in overtime for New York to edge Vegas in Uniondale, N.Y.





The winning goal came on the power play generated when Jonathan Marchessault tripped Mathew Barzal in the neutral zone. Pulock scored from point-blank range 10 seconds later.





Cal Clutterbuck and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders, who have won three of four. Alex Tuch and Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.





Hurricanes 3, Sharks 2 (SO)





Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov was the only player to convert in the shootout in a victory against visiting San Jose in a game that came full circle for the second-year forward.





Svechnikov, who was Carolina's third shooter in the shootout, began the game's scoring in the opening minute and then came through to help close out the victory. Warren Foegele assisted on two goals, while Svechnikov also picked up an assist.





Marcus Sorensen and Logan Couture scored for the Sharks in regulation. Carolina had lost three of its previous four games. The Sharks have lost back-to-back games for the first time since the first two days of November.





Stars 3, Jets 2 (OT)





Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal with 2:58 to go in overtime as host Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Winnipeg.





Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey picked up a penalty for holding Pavelski's stick, and Pavelski then tapped in a backhanded pass by Tyler Seguin from in front of the net 31 seconds later for the game-winner. It was Pavelski's sixth goal of the season and first in 11 games.





Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov also scored goals, and Seguin and Miro Heiskanen each had a pair of assists for Dallas, which had blown a 2-0 lead in the third period. Ben Bishop finished with 36 saves. Connor Hellebuyck also had 36 saves for the Jets, who got goals from Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele.





Wild 5, Lightning 4





Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello notched a goal and two assists as Minnesota won its fifth straight with a win at Tampa Bay.





Carson Soucy and Jason Zucker each contributed a goal and an assist, and Joel Eriksson Ek and Victor Rask also tallied for Minnesota, which has points in 11 straight games (8-0-3). Jonas Brodin added two helpers, and Alex Stalock made 30 saves to move to 5-0-2 in his last seven decisions.





Erik Cernak recorded a goal and an assist, and Mikhail Sergachev, Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are 3-5-1 against Western Conference foes.





Coyotes 3, Flyers 2





Phil Kessel scored a pair of power-play goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves as visiting Arizona skated to victory over Philadelphia.





Conor Garland added his team-leading 11th goal in the third period, and Clayton Keller notched two assists for the Coyotes, who leapfrogged idle Edmonton into first place in the Pacific Division. Arizona has won the first two contests of its four-game road trip and improved to 10-3-3 away from home this season.





Defenseman Matt Niskanen scored in the third period, and Brian Elliott finished with 15 saves for the Flyers, who saw their season-high five-game winning streak and 11-game home point run (7-0-4) come to a halt.





Rangers 3, Blue Jackets 2





Artemi Panarin -- who left Columbus for New York via free agency last summer -- made a triumphant return to Ohio by scoring the game-winning goal for the visiting Rangers.





Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 45 saves in the victory, a game in which New York was outplayed but erased an early deficit with three consecutive goals.





New York has posted a 5-1-1 record in its last seven games while Columbus lost for the fourth time in five games.





Flames 4, Sabres 3





Sean Monahan collected a goal and an assist, while Milan Lucic netted his first goal of the season as host Calgary scored four straight goals to net a comeback victory over Buffalo.





Goaltender David Rittich made 26 saves for the Flames, who have won three straight games and are on a 4-0-1 run since a six-game losing streak.





With the Flames trailing 1-0, Johnny Gaudreau's power-play goal with 3:18 remaining in the opening frame tied the game. Tobias Rieder then made his 400th NHL game more memorable when he tallied a short-handed goal to give the Flames a 2-1 edge just past the midway point of the second period. With the Flames up 3-1, Lucic snapped a 27-game drought with the eventual game winner at 3:58 of the third.





--Field Level Media