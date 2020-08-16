NHL Roundup: Pavelski records clutch hat-trick, Stars even series vs. Flames

Follow along here as Yahoo Sports NHL editor Arun Srinivasan keeps you posted on the key storylines, highlights, major injuries and everything else you need to know from Sunday’s Stanley Cup playoffs slate.
Pavelski notches clutch hat trick, Stars even series with OT win vs. Flames
Joe Pavelski completed his hat-trick with 12 seconds remaining in regulation, forcing Game 4 into overtime, before John Klingberg notched the winner for the Dallas Stars in a 5-4 thriller against the Calgary Flames.
Trailing 4-3 in the final minute of the contest, the Stars emptied their net and Klingberg threw the puck at the net with traffic in front. Pavelski, with his back facing the net, swept up the rebound for the equalizer.
What a time for Joe Pavelski (@jpav8) to snag a hat trick. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/yaZIIeMXj0— NHL (@NHL) August 16, 2020
Klingberg worked his magic once again and with three Flames defenders collapsing the net, he wired a slapshot through traffic to seal the win, tying the series up at two games apiece.
NO SUNDAY SCARIES AROUND HERE 💪#GoStars pic.twitter.com/SmbcA9l1im— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) August 16, 2020
Barzal’s OT winner pushes Capitals to brink of elimination
Even the most optimistic New York Islanders fans probably didn’t see this coming.
New York is on the verge of sweeping the favoured Washington Capitals after Mathew Barzal’s overtime winner gave his team a 2-1 victory, and a commanding 3-0 series lead.
Barzal’s world-class speed was on full display, easily evading Capitals star John Carlson, before tucking the puck past Braden Holtby to seal the win.
Here’s another look:
Mat Barzal with the filthy finish to win it in OT pic.twitter.com/dC6ficYi0P— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) August 16, 2020
