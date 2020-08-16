NHL Roundup: Pavelski records clutch hat-trick, Stars even series vs. Flames

Follow along here as Yahoo Sports NHL editor Arun Srinivasan keeps you posted on the key storylines, highlights, major injuries and everything else you need to know from Sunday’s Stanley Cup playoffs slate.

Pavelski notches clutch hat trick, Stars even series with OT win vs. Flames

View photos Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars came up with clutch with a hat-trick against the Calgary Flames. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images) More

Joe Pavelski completed his hat-trick with 12 seconds remaining in regulation, forcing Game 4 into overtime, before John Klingberg notched the winner for the Dallas Stars in a 5-4 thriller against the Calgary Flames.

Trailing 4-3 in the final minute of the contest, the Stars emptied their net and Klingberg threw the puck at the net with traffic in front. Pavelski, with his back facing the net, swept up the rebound for the equalizer.

What a time for Joe Pavelski (@jpav8) to snag a hat trick. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/yaZIIeMXj0 — NHL (@NHL) August 16, 2020

Klingberg worked his magic once again and with three Flames defenders collapsing the net, he wired a slapshot through traffic to seal the win, tying the series up at two games apiece.

Barzal’s OT winner pushes Capitals to brink of elimination

View photos Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders have the Washington Capitals on the brink of elimination. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) More

Even the most optimistic New York Islanders fans probably didn’t see this coming.

New York is on the verge of sweeping the favoured Washington Capitals after Mathew Barzal’s overtime winner gave his team a 2-1 victory, and a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Barzal’s world-class speed was on full display, easily evading Capitals star John Carlson, before tucking the puck past Braden Holtby to seal the win.

Here’s another look:

Mat Barzal with the filthy finish to win it in OT pic.twitter.com/dC6ficYi0P — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) August 16, 2020

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports