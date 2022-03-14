Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

Thomas Williams
·Writer
·2 min read
Hockey Night host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a Christmas stocking on his head during Sunday&#39;s Heritage Classic, and the internet went off. (Photo via Twitter/Sportsnet)
Ron MacLean has been on the air for a very long time, but still has some wardrobe malfunctions every once in a while.

During Sunday's broadcast of the 2022 Heritage Classic at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, the Sportsnet host wore an extremely large toque while doing his thing on the desk. It's likely no one heard a word anyone on the panel said prior to puck drop — all they saw was the hat.

With the unsubtle headwear perched firmly atop his head, MacLean got roasted from all corners of social media as everyone tried to guess what the longtime Hockey Night In Canada host was hiding under there.

Unfortunately, for everyone involved, the beautifully awkward and floppy hat didn’t last long as MacLean made a veteran, on-the-fly adjustment later in the broadcast. You certainly do have to be presentable when talking to Olympic champion and legend Marie-Philip Poulin.

Maybe MacLean is just starting a new trend and wants to be a fashion influencer after retirement.

More from Yahoo Sports

