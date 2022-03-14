Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

Hockey Night host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a Christmas stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off. (Photo via Twitter/Sportsnet)

Ron MacLean has been on the air for a very long time, but still has some wardrobe malfunctions every once in a while.

During Sunday's broadcast of the 2022 Heritage Classic at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, the Sportsnet host wore an extremely large toque while doing his thing on the desk. It's likely no one heard a word anyone on the panel said prior to puck drop — all they saw was the hat.

they didn’t have a smaller hat for ron? pic.twitter.com/fgDroRPOgD — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) March 13, 2022

With the unsubtle headwear perched firmly atop his head, MacLean got roasted from all corners of social media as everyone tried to guess what the longtime Hockey Night In Canada host was hiding under there.

Ron MacLean's toque is Dr. Seuss cartoon level tall pic.twitter.com/yWRQDU2k4t — Tristan D'Amours (@tristandamours) March 13, 2022

I think I know what Ron MacLean has under there pic.twitter.com/pyutqa3Cgy — Ben Carter 🇺🇦 (@Ben_MCarter) March 13, 2022

There’s actually a smaller Ron MacLean under that hat who is wearing a toque with an even smaller Ron MacLean under it https://t.co/dkzK244wTr — WheatNOil (@WheatNOil) March 13, 2022

Ron Maclean must be excited for the outdoor game pic.twitter.com/O7RFvqkiE6 — Wreck It (@Wreck_It_15) March 13, 2022

Unfortunately, for everyone involved, the beautifully awkward and floppy hat didn’t last long as MacLean made a veteran, on-the-fly adjustment later in the broadcast. You certainly do have to be presentable when talking to Olympic champion and legend Marie-Philip Poulin.

Maybe MacLean is just starting a new trend and wants to be a fashion influencer after retirement.

