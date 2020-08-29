NHL resumes play after postponements aimed at highlighting social issues

TORONTO — The NHL raised the curtain on the restart to its restart with a clear message Saturday.

Black Lives Matter.

"In hockey we often let our effort, determination and passion to win do the talking," hockey commentator Kevin Weekes said in a video that echoed through a cavernous Scotiabank Arena before the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins resumed the playoffs Saturday following the postponement of four games earlier this week.

"But when an issue is bigger than the game we must speak out, starting with three words we need to get comfortable saying: Black. Lives. Matter.

"Equality is the only way forward. As players, as fans and as active citizens we must confront these issues."

The video, which featured many of the elements the NHL broadcast ahead of the official resumption of play to its pandemic-delayed season Aug. 1, included comments from Vegas Golden Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves and Colorado Avalanche centre Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who like Weekes are Black, after the player-driven halting of play was announced Thursday. The same video was shown before the puck dropped on the New York Islanders-Philadelphia Flyers game that night.

"We must be clear about what we skate for," Weekes continued. "We skate for Black lives. And even in an empty arena we never skate alone. Together, we must be part of the movement to end racism because what we skate for today will bring us a better tomorrow."

That began in earnest after NBA players kicked off a boycott earlier this week that spread to other sports across North America following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

The NHL pushed ahead with its schedule Wednesday night as the lights went dark in basketball, MLB, MLS and professional tennis, but the members of the eight teams left standing elected to postpone Thursday and Friday's schedule to highlight the issues of social injustice, systemic racism and police brutality.

The organic move from within the NHL's bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, where clubs are sequestered as the league works to complete a season suspended in mid-March by COVID-19, saw a series of meetings and calls, including conversations with founding members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

"As we resume play today, the NHL and our players unite in the fight to end racism," said the public address announcer inside Scotiabank Arena said Saturday. "We stand together for a common cause that needs action today, tomorrow and well after our Stanley Cup playoffs end."

While not quick enough in the eyes of some — hockey is predominantly white and has been historically glacial when it comes to change — NHLers have made it clear since Thursday they want to use their platform to help.

"The decision to postpone our games and sit out was viewed as an opportunity to highlight a bigger issue than hockey," Tampa defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, a native of New Rochelle, N.Y., said in a taped pre-game video. "We wanted to make sure that every Black player in this league can feel safe and feel like they have a voice. And we want to make sure that we continue this conversation moving forward and make sure that we keep the sport progressing in the right way."

Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman, whose team beat the Bruins 3-1 to take a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal, said there was a different feeling heading into Saturday.

"The conversations we've had within our team and within the whole bubble, interacting with other teams, that's been anything but hockey," he said following the victory. "Today was a different day."

That didn't mean there wasn't fierce competition. Boston-Tampa featured big hits, plenty of scrums after the whistle and one fight.

"That goes to show just how close-knit we are off the ice," Hedman continued. "We can leave what happens on the ice on the ice, and we came together as a big group in these last 48, 72 hours."

Blake was shot seven times in the back by police, an incident that followed the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor — which led to mass protests across the United States and around the world this spring.

