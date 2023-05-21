Report: Flames to name Craig Conroy general manager

CALGARY, AB - NOVEMBER 30: Calgary Flames assistant general manager Craig Conroy watches his team warm up before an NHL game where the Calgary Flames hosted the Ottawa Senators on November 30, 2019, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Craig Conroy is set to be named the next general manager of the Calgary Flames, according to a report by TSN's Darren Dreger.

Busy week ahead for a couple of Canadian teams. Craig Conroy will be named the GM of the Calgary Flames, while the Maple Leafs begin their GM process in earnest. Expect other additions in Calgary as well. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 21, 2023

According to TSN's Salim Valji, the club will officially announced the hiring on Tuesday, and that the list of candidates for the vacancy counted over 40 names.

Conroy first joined the Flames front office in 2010, and served as the team's assistant general manager for the past nine years.

The 51-year-old's first task will likely be finding a new head coach, after Darryl Sutter was fired in early May.

The Flames parted ways with former general manager Brad Treliving in April after nine years at the helm and with his contract set to expire on June 30.

Conroy played 1,009 games in his 18-year NHL career, including two stints with Calgary. He recorded 182 goals, 542 points and 603 penalty minutes.