Report: Evander Kane claims ex-wife faked pregnancy for months

Sharks forward Evander Kane is asking for full custody of his daughter after his ex-wife, Anna, allegedly lied about the status of her pregnancy for months. (Getty)

The Evander Kane saga took another turn this week as the suspended San Jose Sharks' forward claimed via court documents obtained by TMZ that his wife, Anna, has been lying to him about her pregnancy since July.

Until earlier in November, Evander believed that Anna was still pregnant with their child who was due in February of 2022. Despite the two discussing the baby often, Evander was recently made aware via medical bills that Anna had an abortion in July, meaning he was unaware of this for roughly four months, according to Kane.

Anna admits in the court docs that she was "less than forthcoming with [Evander] with regards to [her] decision," and also noted that she "did not inform [Evander] or the court that [she] was no longer pregnant." She denied, however, "wearing any sort of prosthetics in an attempt to look pregnant," according to TMZ

Evander has claimed that he is worried about the impact this may have on their daughter, and has asked the courts for full custody. He has also demanded that Anna undergo a mental examination to prove that she's emotionally stable.

The relationship between Anna and Evander has been uncovered as a tumultuous one over the past several months, as both parties have been accused of assault by the other, amongst other transgressions that have allegedly transpired.

Kane is currently serving a 21-game NHL suspension for using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

