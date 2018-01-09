NHL referee Wes McCauley will trade viral moments for jobs well done

Wes McCauley is one of the best and maybe the most recognizable referee in the NHL today for his exuberance on the ice. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

In simplest terms, all that players, coaches and fans ask of NHL officials is that they never make the game about themselves. What denotes a job well done is unlacing their skates at the end of the night just as it started: as nameless, anonymous, utterly inconsequential to the result.

A believer in all things sacred in the NHL, veteran official Wes McCauley lives by this ideology. It’s the reason he’s one of the very best independent arbitrators on skates. But every once and while, even he can’t help himself but to become involved in an NHL game.

Unless you live in McCauley’s world, which is mostly small dressing rooms with grey walls tucked away in the bowels of rinks across North America, and as far away from social media as possible, you know that he’s gained a small measure of prominence for his dramatic calls following goal reviews and often irrepressible excitement for a competitive scrap between willing participants.

What you probably don’t take from his on-mic moments is how uncomfortable he is with the added attention that comes with. The antithesis to the discernible smugness of a Gene Steratore (office supplies won’t soon assist McCauley with a goal review), the 45-year-old is almost apologetic at mere mention of the limelight ever shifting to him.

“Sometimes I just get caught, you know,” McCauley said, sheepish, in an interview over the phone. “I’m just caught up in the game. When I’m out there, i’m into it. I enjoy it. It’s not really a job – it’s what I love to do.

“I think it’s just something that comes from my love of the sport, growing up in it and being fortunate enough to be a part of it.”

The thrill of being out on NHL ice and complete immersion in the game is the closest conclusion he would draw as to the reason for his theatrics, histrionics and ultimately, his viral fame.