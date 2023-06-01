Patrick Kane to be sidelined for months after hip procedure

The 34-year-old, who is slated to become a (coveted) free agent this summer, has been fighting through a recurring hip injury for several seasons now.

New York Rangers forward Patrick Kane is expected to miss 4-6 months after undergoing a hip resurfacing with Dr. Edwin Hsu, Kane’s agent Pat Brisson confirmed to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Brisson also reportedly told Friedman that Kane still "wants to play for a long time" and that his doctors are "optimistic"at that possibility.

Kane joined the Rangers at the trade deadline after spending his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks — spanning 1,161 regular season games — as both teams trended in opposite directions. He is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and it’ll be compelling to see whether this development affects his future prospects.

The 34-year-old has been fighting through a recurring hip injury for several seasons and this was known to all suitors pursuing Kane at the deadline.

Where will Patrick Kane end up this summer? (AP Photos)

Kane registered 21 goals and 36 assists in 73 regular season games split between the Blackhawks and Rangers, then recorded six points in seven playoff games as the Rangers were ousted by their rival New Jersey Devils in the first round.

"There’s not a decision on that yet," Kane said to Mollie Walker of the New York Post on May 3 when asked if he required hip surgery. "We’re going to have to find a way to get me back as close to 100% as possible. I think, even me personally, I look at that series and I know if I felt a little bit better, I can help us win that series.

"It’s a little almost disappointing and depressing in a way, but that’s just kind of how I feel about it."

The veteran forward won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks and the Rangers added him in large part due to his playoff resume. Kane is one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers, he’s a defensive liability but even after a major procedure, he still figures to be a capable top-six option for a contending team, whether it’s the Rangers or otherwise.