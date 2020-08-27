NHL Postpones Stanley Cup Playoff Games to Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

Taking a cue from several other sports leagues, the NHL has postponed both of Thursday’s Stanley Cup playoff games in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to ESPN.

The New York Islanders were set to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 3 on Thursday, while the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights also would have had their third matchup. There’s currently no word on when teams will take the ice again.

The NHL’s decision comes one day after the NBA, WNBA and MLB all postponed their own games on Wednesday night. The NHL did proceed with playoff games on Wednesday, prompting the Hockey Diversity Alliance — which aims to address racism and intolerance in the sport — to formally request a postponement for future games.

Per the HDA’s official statement, the postponement will “allow players and fans to reflect on what happened and to send a message that human rights must take priority over sport.”

The NBA and WNBA have also postponed Thursday’s games, while discussions with the MLB are ongoing.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisc., earlier this month while opening the driver’s side door of his vehicle; Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. The incident has sparked more protests against racism and police brutality in Kenosha and around the country, several months after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others, prompted anti-racist activism worldwide.

