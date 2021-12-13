NHL postpones Flames games through Dec. 16 after six players, staff member enter COVID protocol

The Flames have had three games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. (Getty)

The Calgary Flames will need to wait a little bit longer to continue their surprisingly successful season.

Announced on Monday morning, the team is having all three games scheduled through Dec. 16 postponed, due to one staff member and six players entering COVID-19 protocol in a 24-hour period.

The team’s training facilities have also been closed until further notice out of precaution, until the NHL gives staff and players the green light to enter them again. Calgary’s schedule will be revised by the league, and that will potentially be announced in the coming days. They are the third team to have games postponed this season, joining the San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators.

According to the Flames, the six players that have entered the NHL’s COVID protocol are: Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Brad Richardson, and Nikita Zadorov.

The team did not end up travelling over the border ahead of its scheduled games against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday and Nashville Predators on Tuesday, due to initial precaution and in hopes to avoid another potential positive test while in the United States, which would result in a lengthy quarantine back home.

Calgary has been one of the early-season surprises and is suddenly a contender to walk away with the Pacific Division title. With recently-hired veteran head coach Darryl Sutter in control, they have started this campaign with a 15-7-6 record and have earned the league’s third-best goal differential with plus-25.

