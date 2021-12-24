NHL postpones all Dec. 27 games, further extending COVID-induced break

The NHL decided Christmas Eve was the time to announce more postponements.

Released on Friday night, the league announced the postponement of all 14 games that were originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the date that teams were originally scheduled to return to action after an already extended holiday break.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: @NHL delays return to game play by a day; games on Dec. 27 postponed.https://t.co/UX99dQ0tp1 pic.twitter.com/zZRrGjpt7L — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 24, 2021

This brings the grand total to 64 games postponed by the NHL this season, and all but three of those have been in the last two weeks. The league will provide another update on Sunday, determining the status of more future games, and potentially the 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues.

The NHL isn't returning from holiday break on Dec. 27 as previously expected. (Getty)

There are a total of 142 players currently on the league’s COVID protocol list. Only three of 32 teams do not have a player that is on the list: the Wild, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

We will have to see where this goes, but right now, it’s possible no NHL hockey will played in the remainder of 2021.

