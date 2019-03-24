When do the NHL playoffs start? Schedule, standings, odds for 2019 Stanley Cup chase

The NHL playoffs are just around the corner and Sporting News have everything you need to get ready for your team's Stanley Cup run, including updated standings and playoff odds.

The 2018-19 NHL regular season is drawing to a close, and while some teams are in full "Lose for Hughes" mode, others are gearing up for a playoff run.

Every team still in the race is within a few points of their closest competitor, except for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who handily clinched the Presidents' Trophy. Is this the year Steven Stamkos and Co. lift the Stanley Cup? Or will Joe Thornton end his Hall of Fame career with one last trophy?

Only time will tell who this year's playoff heroes and losers will be.

Below are the latest NHL standings, along with odds, projections, and everything else there is to know as the 2018-19 season nears its end.

When do the 2019 NHL playoffs start?

The last day of the NHL regular season is Saturday, April 6, with 15 games on the slate. The 2019 playoffs begin three days later on April 9.

How do the Stanley Cup playoffs work?

Eight teams in each conference qualify. Each best-of-seven series is played in a 2–2–1–1–1 format, and the winners advances to the next round.

In the first round, the top seed in each conference plays the second wild card winner while the other division winner plays the first wild card. In each division, the second and third place teams battle it out to see who will advance to the conference semifinals.

Teams that advance to the conference semifinals are reseeded with the highest seed playing the lowest.

NHL standings

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

Record

Points

Games left

p-Tampa Bay Lightning

58-14-4

120

6

x-Boston Bruins

46-20-9

101

7

Toronto Maple Leafs

44-25-6

94

7


Metropolitan

Record

Points

Games left

Washington Capitals

43-24-8

94

7

New York Islanders

43-25-7

93

7

Pittsburgh Penguins

41-24-11

93

6


Wild Card

Record

Points

Games left

Carolina Hurricanes

41-26-7

89

8

Montreal Canadiens

40-28-7

87

7

Columbus Blue Jackets

40-30-4

84

8

Philadelphia Flyers

36-31-8

80

7

Florida Panthers

33-30-12

78

7

z-Buffalo Sabres

31-33-9

71

8

z-New York Rangers

28-32-13

71

8

z-New Jersey Devils

27-39-9

65

6

z-Detroit Red Wings

26-38-10

62

8

z- Ottawa Senators

26-43-6

58

7

Western Conference

Central

Record

Points

Games left

x- Winnipeg Jets

45-26-4

92

7

Nashville Predators

42-28-6

90

6

St. Louis Blues

39-27-8

86

8


Pacific

Record

Points

Games left

x-Calgary Flames

47-21-7

99

7

x-San Jose Sharks

43-23-9

95

7

Vegas Golden Knights

42-27-5

89

8


Wild Card

Record

Points

Games left

Dallas Stars

38-30-6

82

8

Minnesota Wild

35-31-9

79

7

Colorado Avalanche

33-29-12

78

8

Arizona Coyotes

36-32-6

78

8

Chicago Blackhawks

32-31-10

74

9

Vancouver Canucks

32-33-10

74

7

Edmonton Oilers

33-34-7

73

8

Anaheim Ducks

31-36-9

71

6

z-Los Angeles Kings

26-39-8

60

9

p-clinched Presidents' Trophy
x-clinched playoff spot
z-eliminated

NHL playoff picture: Potential Round 1 matchups

Here's how the 2019 Stanley Cup playoff's first-round series would look if the season ended today.

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference

Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

Last updated March 22

Updated odds to win the 2019 Stanley Cup

Team

Odds*

Tampa Bay Lightning

5/2

San Jose Sharks

6/1

Vegas Golden Knights

8/1

Boston Bruins

10/1

Washington Capitals

10/1

Calgary Flames

12/1

Nashville Predators

12/1

St. Louis Blues

12/1

Winnipeg Jets

12/1

Pittsburgh Penguins

14/1

Toronto Maple Leafs

14/1

Carolina Hurricanes

30/1

Columbus Blue Jackets

30/1

New York Islanders

30/1

Dallas Stars

50/1

Minnesota Wild

50/1

Montreal Canadiens

60/1

Arizona Coyotes

80/1

Colorado Avalanche

80/1

Chicago Blackhawks

300/1

Edmonton Oilers

300/1

Philadelphia Flyers

300/1

Buffalo Sabres

500/1

Florida Panthers

500/1

New York Rangers

500/1

Vancouver Canucks

500/1

Anaheim Ducks

1000/1

*sportsline.com

