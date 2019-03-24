When do the NHL playoffs start? Schedule, standings, odds for 2019 Stanley Cup chase
The 2018-19 NHL regular season is drawing to a close, and while some teams are in full "Lose for Hughes" mode, others are gearing up for a playoff run.
Every team still in the race is within a few points of their closest competitor, except for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who handily clinched the Presidents' Trophy. Is this the year Steven Stamkos and Co. lift the Stanley Cup? Or will Joe Thornton end his Hall of Fame career with one last trophy?
Only time will tell who this year's playoff heroes and losers will be.
Below are the latest NHL standings, along with odds, projections, and everything else there is to know as the 2018-19 season nears its end.
When do the 2019 NHL playoffs start?
The last day of the NHL regular season is Saturday, April 6, with 15 games on the slate. The 2019 playoffs begin three days later on April 9.
How do the Stanley Cup playoffs work?
Eight teams in each conference qualify. Each best-of-seven series is played in a 2–2–1–1–1 format, and the winners advances to the next round.
In the first round, the top seed in each conference plays the second wild card winner while the other division winner plays the first wild card. In each division, the second and third place teams battle it out to see who will advance to the conference semifinals.
Teams that advance to the conference semifinals are reseeded with the highest seed playing the lowest.
NHL standings
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
Record
Points
Games left
p-Tampa Bay Lightning
58-14-4
120
6
x-Boston Bruins
46-20-9
101
7
Toronto Maple Leafs
44-25-6
94
7
Metropolitan
Record
Points
Games left
Washington Capitals
43-24-8
94
7
New York Islanders
43-25-7
93
7
Pittsburgh Penguins
41-24-11
93
6
Wild Card
Record
Points
Games left
Carolina Hurricanes
41-26-7
89
8
Montreal Canadiens
40-28-7
87
7
Columbus Blue Jackets
40-30-4
84
8
Philadelphia Flyers
36-31-8
80
7
Florida Panthers
33-30-12
78
7
z-Buffalo Sabres
31-33-9
71
8
z-New York Rangers
28-32-13
71
8
z-New Jersey Devils
27-39-9
65
6
z-Detroit Red Wings
26-38-10
62
8
z- Ottawa Senators
26-43-6
58
7
Western Conference
Central
Record
Points
Games left
x- Winnipeg Jets
45-26-4
92
7
Nashville Predators
42-28-6
90
6
St. Louis Blues
39-27-8
86
8
Pacific
Record
Points
Games left
x-Calgary Flames
47-21-7
99
7
x-San Jose Sharks
43-23-9
95
7
Vegas Golden Knights
42-27-5
89
8
Wild Card
Record
Points
Games left
Dallas Stars
38-30-6
82
8
Minnesota Wild
35-31-9
79
7
Colorado Avalanche
33-29-12
78
8
Arizona Coyotes
36-32-6
78
8
Chicago Blackhawks
32-31-10
74
9
Vancouver Canucks
32-33-10
74
7
Edmonton Oilers
33-34-7
73
8
Anaheim Ducks
31-36-9
71
6
z-Los Angeles Kings
26-39-8
60
9
p-clinched Presidents' Trophy
x-clinched playoff spot
z-eliminated
NHL playoff picture: Potential Round 1 matchups
Here's how the 2019 Stanley Cup playoff's first-round series would look if the season ended today.
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference
Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild
San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues
Last updated March 22
Updated odds to win the 2019 Stanley Cup
Team
Odds*
Tampa Bay Lightning
5/2
San Jose Sharks
6/1
Vegas Golden Knights
8/1
Boston Bruins
10/1
Washington Capitals
10/1
Calgary Flames
12/1
Nashville Predators
12/1
St. Louis Blues
12/1
Winnipeg Jets
12/1
Pittsburgh Penguins
14/1
Toronto Maple Leafs
14/1
Carolina Hurricanes
30/1
Columbus Blue Jackets
30/1
New York Islanders
30/1
Dallas Stars
50/1
Minnesota Wild
50/1
Montreal Canadiens
60/1
Arizona Coyotes
80/1
Colorado Avalanche
80/1
Chicago Blackhawks
300/1
Edmonton Oilers
300/1
Philadelphia Flyers
300/1
Buffalo Sabres
500/1
Florida Panthers
500/1
New York Rangers
500/1
Vancouver Canucks
500/1
Anaheim Ducks
1000/1