When do the NHL playoffs start? Key dates, schedule & more to know for hockey's 2020 return
After months of chaos, confusion and commotion in the hockey world, fans have an answer to the all-important question: Yes, there will be a 2020 Stanley Cup champion.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced in May that the league was moving ahead with a 24-team playoff format in which 12 teams from each conference would participate in a modified postseason. There were a few kinks to work out, including a collective bargaining agreement extension, but finally, on Friday, July 10, both the league and the NHLPA ratified plans for the season to move forward with the NHL Return Play Plan.
Here's when NHL hockey will resume and the Stanley Cup playoffs will begin.
When do the NHL playoffs start in 2020?
Qualifiers and round-robins: Saturday, Aug. 1
First round: Aug. 11
Second round: Aug. 25 (tentative)
Conference finals: Sept. 8 (tentative)
Stanley Cup Final: Sept. 22 (tentative)
The first games of the playoffs, featuring best-of-five series qualifiers, are scheduled for Aug. 1, with Flames vs. Jets, Blackhawks vs. Oilers, Panthers vs. Islanders, Rangers vs. Hurricanes and Canadiens vs. Penguins.
The round-robin section of the postseason will start Aug. 2 with a matchup between the Flyers and Bruins, less than three weeks after the opening of training camps on July 13.
Games will be played in two Canadian "hub cities": Toronto for Eastern Conference games and Edmonton for Western Conference games. The conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be held in Edmonton.
The Stanley Cup Final is scheduled to begin Sept. 22 and be completed no later than Oct. 4.
How will the Stanley Cup playoffs work?
Before the playoffs officially start, there will be a "qualifying round" in each conference. The top four seeds in each conference will receive a bye from this round, leaving the fifth through 12th seeds in each conference to face off for the remaining spots in the playoff bracket. These series will be best-of-five matchups, with playoff overtime rules in effect. The winners will move on to face the top four seeds in the next round.
While that's going on, the top four seeds will play a round-robin tournament to determine their seeding for the first round of the playoffs. If these games go to overtime, then they will be played under regular-season overtime rules. If there is a tie in points at the conclusion of the round-robin, then points percentages from the regular season will be used as a tiebreaker.
After the playoff bracket is set, each playoff series will be a best-of-seven, from the first round through the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL playoff schedule
(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Aug. 1
Eastern Conference (all games in Toronto)
Best-of-five series
New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 1, noon, NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS
Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 1, 4 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS
Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 1, 8 p.m., NBC, fuboTV, CBC, SN, TVAS
Western Conference (all games in Edmonton)
Best-of-five series
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 1, 3 p.m., NBC, fuboTV, SN
Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, Game 1, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, CBC, SN
Sunday, Aug. 2
Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 1, 8 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS
Round-robin
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins, 3 p.m., NBC, fuboTV, TVAS
Western Conference
Best-of-five series
Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, Game 1, 2 p.m., USA, fuboTV, SN1
Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 1, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN
Round-robin
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN360, TVAS2
Monday, Aug. 3
Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series
New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 2, noon, NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, SN360, TVAS
Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 2, 8 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS
Round-robin
Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN360, TVAS
Western Conference
Best-of-five series
Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, Game 2, 2:30 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 2, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN
Round-robin
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN1
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series
Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 2, noon, NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 2, 4 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, Game 3, 8 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN360, TVAS
Western Conference
Best-of-five series
Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, Game 2, 12:30 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN360, SN1
Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets, Game 3, 6:45 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN
Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 2, 10:45 p.m., USA, fuboTV, SN
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series
New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, Game 3, noon, NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens, Game 3, 8 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS
Round-robin
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, 4 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS
Western Conference
Best-of-five series
Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes, Game 3, 12:30 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV, SN360
Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, Game 3, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN
Round-robin
Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 6:30 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV
Thursday, Aug. 6
Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Game 3, TBD
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, Game 4*, TBD
Round-robin
Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers, TBD
Western Conference
Best-of-five series
Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, Game 3, TBD
Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets, Game 4*, TBD
Round-robin
Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues, TBD
Friday, Aug. 7
Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series
New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, Game 4*, TBD
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens, Game 4*, TBD
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Game 4*, TBD
Western Conference
Best-of-five series
Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes, Game 4*, TBD
Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, Game 4*, TBD
Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, Game 4*, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8
Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series
New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 5*, TBD
Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 5*, TBD
Round-robin
Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals, TBD
Western Conference
Best-of-five series
Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, Game 5*, TBD
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 5*, TBD
Round-robin
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9
Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series
Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 5*, TBD
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 5*, TBD
Round-robin
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD
Western Conference
Best-of-five series
Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 5*, TBD
Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, Game 5*, TBD
Round-robin
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, TBD
* If necessary
NHL standings, playoff bracket
Twenty-four teams (12 in each conference) will compete for the Stanley Cup:
Eastern Conference
Seed
Team
Record
Points pct.
1
Boston Bruins
44-14-12
.714
2
Tampa Bay Lightning
43-21-6
.657
3
Washington Capitals
41-20-8
.652
4
Philadelphia Flyers
41-21-7
.645
5
Pittsburgh Penguins
40-23-6
.623
6
Carolina Hurricanes
38-25-5
.596
7
New York Islanders
35-23-10
.588
8
Toronto Maple Leafs
36-25-9
.579
9
Columbus Blue Jackets
33-33-15
.579
10
Florida Panthers
35-26-8
.565
11
New York Rangers
37-28-5
.564
12
Montreal Canadiens
31-31-9
.500
Western Conference
Seed
Team
Record
Points pct.
1
St. Louis Blues
42-19-10
.662
2
Colorado Avalanche
42-20-8
.657
3
Vegas Golden Knights
39-24-8
.606
4
Dallas Stars
37-24-8
.594
5
Edmonton Oilers
37-25-9
.585
6
Nashville Predators
35-26-8
.565
7
Vancouver Canucks
36-27-6
.565
8
Calgary Flames
36-27-7
.564
9
Winnipeg Jets
37-28-6
.563
10
Minnesota Wild
35-27-7
.558
11
Arizona Coyotes
33-29-8
.529
12
Chicago Blackhawks
32-30-8
.514
Teams that will not participate
Team
Record
Points pct.
Buffalo Sabres
30-31-8
.493
New Jersey Devils
28-29-12
.493
Anaheim Ducks
29-33-9
.472
Los Angeles Kings
29-35-6
.457
San Jose Sharks
29-36-5
.450
Ottawa Senators
25-34-12
.437
Detroit Red Wings
17-49-5
.275
Updated odds to win the 2020 Stanley Cup
Team
Odds*
Boston Bruins
+650
Tampa Bay Lightning
+650
Colorado Avalanche
+800
Vegas Golden Knights
+850
Philadelphia Flyers
+1000
St. Louis Blues
+1100
Washington Capitals
+1200
Pittsburgh Penguins
+1500
Dallas Stars
+1600
Toronto Maple Leafs
+1800
Edmonton Oilers
+2500
Vancouver Canucks
+3600
Winnipeg Jets
+3600
Nashville Predators
+4000
New York Rangers
+4000
Calgary Flames
+4200
Carolina Hurricanes
+4200
Minnesota Wild
+4500
New York Islanders
+4500
Arizona Coyotes
+5500
Columbus Blue Jackets
+5500
Florida Panthers
+6000
Chicago Blackhawks
+6500
Montreal Canadiens
+8000