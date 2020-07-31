When do the NHL playoffs start? Key dates, schedule & more to know for hockey's 2020 return

Sporting News

After months of chaos, confusion and commotion in the hockey world, fans have an answer to the all-important question: Yes, there will be a 2020 Stanley Cup champion.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced in May that the league was moving ahead with a 24-team playoff format in which 12 teams from each conference would participate in a modified postseason. There were a few kinks to work out, including a collective bargaining agreement extension, but finally, on Friday, July 10, both the league and the NHLPA ratified plans for the season to move forward with the NHL Return Play Plan.

Here's when NHL hockey will resume and the Stanley Cup playoffs will begin.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

When do the NHL playoffs start in 2020?

  • Qualifiers and round-robins: Saturday, Aug. 1

  • First round: Aug. 11

  • Second round: Aug. 25 (tentative)

  • Conference finals: Sept. 8 (tentative)

  • Stanley Cup Final: Sept. 22 (tentative)

The first games of the playoffs, featuring best-of-five series qualifiers, are scheduled for Aug. 1, with Flames vs. Jets, Blackhawks vs. Oilers, Panthers vs. Islanders, Rangers vs. Hurricanes and Canadiens vs. Penguins.

The round-robin section of the postseason will start Aug. 2 with a matchup between the Flyers and Bruins, less than three weeks after the opening of training camps on July 13.

Games will be played in two Canadian "hub cities": Toronto for Eastern Conference games and Edmonton for Western Conference games. The conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be held in Edmonton.

The Stanley Cup Final is scheduled to begin Sept. 22 and be completed no later than Oct. 4.

MORE: Connor McDavid endorses playoff format, discusses role in NHL's return to play

How will the Stanley Cup playoffs work?

Before the playoffs officially start, there will be a "qualifying round" in each conference. The top four seeds in each conference will receive a bye from this round, leaving the fifth through 12th seeds in each conference to face off for the remaining spots in the playoff bracket. These series will be best-of-five matchups, with playoff overtime rules in effect. The winners will move on to face the top four seeds in the next round.

While that's going on, the top four seeds will play a round-robin tournament to determine their seeding for the first round of the playoffs. If these games go to overtime, then they will be played under regular-season overtime rules. If there is a tie in points at the conclusion of the round-robin, then points percentages from the regular season will be used as a tiebreaker.

After the playoff bracket is set, each playoff series will be a best-of-seven, from the first round through the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL playoff schedule

(All times Eastern)

MORE: In the U.S., watch every NHL game on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Saturday, Aug. 1

Eastern Conference (all games in Toronto)
Best-of-five series

  • New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 1, noon, NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

  • Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 1, 4 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

  • Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 1, 8 p.m., NBC, fuboTV, CBC, SN, TVAS

Western Conference (all games in Edmonton)
Best-of-five series

  • Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 1, 3 p.m., NBC, fuboTV, SN

  • Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, Game 1, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, CBC, SN

Sunday, Aug. 2

Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series

  • Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 1, 8 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Round-robin

  • Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins, 3 p.m., NBC, fuboTV, TVAS

Western Conference
Best-of-five series

  • Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, Game 1, 2 p.m., USA, fuboTV, SN1

  • Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 1, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN

Round-robin

  • St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN360, TVAS2

Monday, Aug. 3

Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series

  • New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 2, noon, NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, SN360, TVAS

  • Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 2, 8 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Round-robin

  • Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN360, TVAS

Western Conference
Best-of-five series

  • Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, Game 2, 2:30 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN

  • Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 2, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN

Round-robin

  • Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN1

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series

  • Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 2, noon, NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

  • Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 2, 4 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

  • Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, Game 3, 8 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN360, TVAS

Western Conference
Best-of-five series

  • Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, Game 2, 12:30 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN360, SN1

  • Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets, Game 3, 6:45 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN

  • Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 2, 10:45 p.m., USA, fuboTV, SN

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series

  • New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, Game 3, noon, NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

  • Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens, Game 3, 8 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Round-robin

  • Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, 4 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Western Conference
Best-of-five series

  • Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes, Game 3, 12:30 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV, SN360

  • Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, Game 3, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN

Round-robin

  • Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 6:30 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV

Thursday, Aug. 6

Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series

  • Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Game 3, TBD

  • Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, Game 4*, TBD

Round-robin

  • Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers, TBD

Western Conference
Best-of-five series

  • Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, Game 3, TBD

  • Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets, Game 4*, TBD

Round-robin

  • Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues, TBD

Friday, Aug. 7

Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series

  • New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, Game 4*, TBD

  • Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens, Game 4*, TBD

  • Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Game 4*, TBD

Western Conference
Best-of-five series

  • Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes, Game 4*, TBD

  • Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, Game 4*, TBD

  • Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, Game 4*, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8

Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series

  • New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 5*, TBD

  • Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 5*, TBD

Round-robin

  • Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals, TBD

Western Conference
Best-of-five series

  • Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, Game 5*, TBD

  • Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 5*, TBD

Round-robin

  • Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9

Eastern Conference
Best-of-five series

  • Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 5*, TBD

  • Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 5*, TBD

Round-robin

  • Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD

Western Conference
Best-of-five series

  • Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 5*, TBD

  • Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, Game 5*, TBD

Round-robin

  • Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, TBD

* If necessary

NHL standings, playoff bracket

Twenty-four teams (12 in each conference) will compete for the Stanley Cup:

Eastern Conference

Seed

Team

Record

Points pct.

1

Boston Bruins

44-14-12

.714

2

Tampa Bay Lightning

43-21-6

.657

3

Washington Capitals

41-20-8

.652

4

Philadelphia Flyers

41-21-7

.645

5

Pittsburgh Penguins

40-23-6

.623

6

Carolina Hurricanes

38-25-5

.596

7

New York Islanders

35-23-10

.588

8

Toronto Maple Leafs

36-25-9

.579

9

Columbus Blue Jackets

33-33-15

.579

10

Florida Panthers

35-26-8

.565

11

New York Rangers

37-28-5

.564

12

Montreal Canadiens

31-31-9

.500

Western Conference

Seed

Team

Record

Points pct.

1

St. Louis Blues

42-19-10

.662

2

Colorado Avalanche

42-20-8

.657

3

Vegas Golden Knights

39-24-8

.606

4

Dallas Stars

37-24-8

.594

5

Edmonton Oilers

37-25-9

.585

6

Nashville Predators

35-26-8

.565

7

Vancouver Canucks

36-27-6

.565

8

Calgary Flames

36-27-7

.564

9

Winnipeg Jets

37-28-6

.563

10

Minnesota Wild

35-27-7

.558

11

Arizona Coyotes

33-29-8

.529

12

Chicago Blackhawks

32-30-8

.514

Teams that will not participate

Team

Record

Points pct.

Buffalo Sabres

30-31-8

.493

New Jersey Devils

28-29-12

.493

Anaheim Ducks

29-33-9

.472

Los Angeles Kings

29-35-6

.457

San Jose Sharks

29-36-5

.450

Ottawa Senators

25-34-12

.437

Detroit Red Wings

17-49-5

.275

Updated odds to win the 2020 Stanley Cup

Team

Odds*

Boston Bruins

+650

Tampa Bay Lightning

+650

Colorado Avalanche

+800

Vegas Golden Knights

+850

Philadelphia Flyers

+1000

St. Louis Blues

+1100

Washington Capitals

+1200

Pittsburgh Penguins

+1500

Dallas Stars

+1600

Toronto Maple Leafs

+1800

Edmonton Oilers

+2500

Vancouver Canucks

+3600

Winnipeg Jets

+3600

Nashville Predators

+4000

New York Rangers

+4000

Calgary Flames

+4200

Carolina Hurricanes

+4200

Minnesota Wild

+4500

New York Islanders

+4500

Arizona Coyotes

+5500

Columbus Blue Jackets

+5500

Florida Panthers

+6000

Chicago Blackhawks

+6500

Montreal Canadiens

+8000


* Fanduel.com odds as of July 31.

What to Read Next