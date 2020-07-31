When do the NHL playoffs start? Key dates, schedule & more to know for hockey's 2020 return

After months of chaos, confusion and commotion in the hockey world, fans have an answer to the all-important question: Yes, there will be a 2020 Stanley Cup champion.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced in May that the league was moving ahead with a 24-team playoff format in which 12 teams from each conference would participate in a modified postseason. There were a few kinks to work out, including a collective bargaining agreement extension, but finally, on Friday, July 10, both the league and the NHLPA ratified plans for the season to move forward with the NHL Return Play Plan.

Here's when NHL hockey will resume and the Stanley Cup playoffs will begin.

When do the NHL playoffs start in 2020?

Qualifiers and round-robins: Saturday, Aug. 1

First round: Aug. 11

Second round: Aug. 25 (tentative)

Conference finals: Sept. 8 (tentative)

Stanley Cup Final: Sept. 22 (tentative)

The first games of the playoffs, featuring best-of-five series qualifiers, are scheduled for Aug. 1, with Flames vs. Jets, Blackhawks vs. Oilers, Panthers vs. Islanders, Rangers vs. Hurricanes and Canadiens vs. Penguins.

The round-robin section of the postseason will start Aug. 2 with a matchup between the Flyers and Bruins, less than three weeks after the opening of training camps on July 13.

Games will be played in two Canadian "hub cities": Toronto for Eastern Conference games and Edmonton for Western Conference games. The conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be held in Edmonton.

The Stanley Cup Final is scheduled to begin Sept. 22 and be completed no later than Oct. 4.

How will the Stanley Cup playoffs work?

Before the playoffs officially start, there will be a "qualifying round" in each conference. The top four seeds in each conference will receive a bye from this round, leaving the fifth through 12th seeds in each conference to face off for the remaining spots in the playoff bracket. These series will be best-of-five matchups, with playoff overtime rules in effect. The winners will move on to face the top four seeds in the next round.

While that's going on, the top four seeds will play a round-robin tournament to determine their seeding for the first round of the playoffs. If these games go to overtime, then they will be played under regular-season overtime rules. If there is a tie in points at the conclusion of the round-robin, then points percentages from the regular season will be used as a tiebreaker.

After the playoff bracket is set, each playoff series will be a best-of-seven, from the first round through the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL playoff schedule

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 1

Eastern Conference (all games in Toronto)

Best-of-five series



New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 1, noon, NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 1, 4 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 1, 8 p.m., NBC, fuboTV, CBC, SN, TVAS

Western Conference (all games in Edmonton)

Best-of-five series



Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 1, 3 p.m., NBC, fuboTV, SN

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, Game 1, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, CBC, SN

Sunday, Aug. 2

Eastern Conference

Best-of-five series



Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 1, 8 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Round-robin

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins, 3 p.m., NBC, fuboTV, TVAS

Western Conference

Best-of-five series



Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, Game 1, 2 p.m., USA, fuboTV, SN1

Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 1, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN

Round-robin

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN360, TVAS2

Monday, Aug. 3

Eastern Conference

Best-of-five series



New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 2, noon, NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, SN360, TVAS

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 2, 8 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Round-robin

Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN360, TVAS

Western Conference

Best-of-five series



Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, Game 2, 2:30 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 2, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN

Round-robin

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 6:30 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN1

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Eastern Conference

Best-of-five series



Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 2, noon, NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 2, 4 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, Game 3, 8 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN360, TVAS

Western Conference

Best-of-five series



Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, Game 2, 12:30 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN360, SN1

Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets, Game 3, 6:45 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV, SN

Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 2, 10:45 p.m., USA, fuboTV, SN

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Eastern Conference

Best-of-five series



New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, Game 3, noon, NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens, Game 3, 8 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Round-robin

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, 4 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS

Western Conference

Best-of-five series



Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes, Game 3, 12:30 p.m. NHLN, fuboTV, SN360

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, Game 3, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN, fuboTV, SN

Round-robin

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 6:30 p.m., NHLN, fuboTV

Thursday, Aug. 6

Eastern Conference

Best-of-five series



Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Game 3, TBD

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, Game 4*, TBD

Round-robin

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers, TBD

Western Conference

Best-of-five series



Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, Game 3, TBD

Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets, Game 4*, TBD

Round-robin

Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues, TBD

Friday, Aug. 7

Eastern Conference

Best-of-five series



New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, Game 4*, TBD

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens, Game 4*, TBD

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Game 4*, TBD

Western Conference

Best-of-five series



Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes, Game 4*, TBD

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, Game 4*, TBD

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, Game 4*, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8

Eastern Conference

Best-of-five series



New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 5*, TBD

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 5*, TBD

Round-robin

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals, TBD

Western Conference

Best-of-five series



Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, Game 5*, TBD

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 5*, TBD

Round-robin

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9

Eastern Conference

Best-of-five series



Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 5*, TBD

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 5*, TBD

Round-robin

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD

Western Conference

Best-of-five series



Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 5*, TBD

Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, Game 5*, TBD

Round-robin

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, TBD

* If necessary

NHL standings, playoff bracket

Twenty-four teams (12 in each conference) will compete for the Stanley Cup:

Eastern Conference

Seed Team Record Points pct. 1 Boston Bruins 44-14-12 .714 2 Tampa Bay Lightning 43-21-6 .657 3 Washington Capitals 41-20-8 .652 4 Philadelphia Flyers 41-21-7 .645 5 Pittsburgh Penguins 40-23-6 .623 6 Carolina Hurricanes 38-25-5 .596 7 New York Islanders 35-23-10 .588 8 Toronto Maple Leafs 36-25-9 .579 9 Columbus Blue Jackets 33-33-15 .579 10 Florida Panthers 35-26-8 .565 11 New York Rangers 37-28-5 .564 12 Montreal Canadiens 31-31-9 .500

Western Conference

Seed Team Record Points pct. 1 St. Louis Blues 42-19-10 .662 2 Colorado Avalanche 42-20-8 .657 3 Vegas Golden Knights 39-24-8 .606 4 Dallas Stars 37-24-8 .594 5 Edmonton Oilers 37-25-9 .585 6 Nashville Predators 35-26-8 .565 7 Vancouver Canucks 36-27-6 .565 8 Calgary Flames 36-27-7 .564 9 Winnipeg Jets 37-28-6 .563 10 Minnesota Wild 35-27-7 .558 11 Arizona Coyotes 33-29-8 .529 12 Chicago Blackhawks 32-30-8 .514

Teams that will not participate

Team Record Points pct. Buffalo Sabres 30-31-8 .493 New Jersey Devils 28-29-12 .493 Anaheim Ducks 29-33-9 .472 Los Angeles Kings 29-35-6 .457 San Jose Sharks 29-36-5 .450 Ottawa Senators 25-34-12 .437 Detroit Red Wings 17-49-5 .275

