NHL playoffs: Stars pull away from Golden Knights late to force Game 6

The Stars will have their captain back for a third-straight do-or-die game as the series shifts back to Dallas.

Ty Dellandrea's first career multi-point game couldn't have come at a better time for Dallas, as the Stars forward's pair of third-period tallies lifted his club over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 to entend the series once again.

Vegas (Ivan Barbashev, Chandler Stephenson) and Dallas (Luke Glendening, Jason Robertson) exchanged goals in the first and second periods to send the game to the second intermission knotted at two. The game remained that way until after the mid-way point of the final frame, when Dellandrea broke the deadlock and added the insurance marker about 90 seconds apart to seal the 4-2 win for the Stars.

Jake Oettinger stopped 27 of 29 shots in the win, while Adin Hill allowed four goals on 34 shots in the loss.

More to come.