NHL playoffs: Stanley Cup Final schedule, scores, how to watch

The Golden Knights and Panthers square off as both teams eye their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

And then there were two.

With the NHL playoffs winding down, only the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers are left standing as each team looks to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. Despite arriving at the same destination, these two teams couldn't have travelled more different paths to get to this point.

Vegas was a true juggernaut this season, finishing with the best overall record in the Western Conference. Once the playoffs began, the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the first round, dispatched the Edmonton Oilers in six games in the second round, then eliminated the pesky Dallas Stars with a 4-2 series victory in the Western Conference final.

On the other hand, Florida had to scratch and claw just to make it into the playoffs as the East's second wild-card team. In fact, if the lowly Chicago Blackhawks didn't beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 11 in a game that had wild ripple effects across the NHL, the Panthers would have missed the postseason entirely.

But Florida has been a different animal this spring, shocking the historically good Boston Bruins in seven games in the opening round, upsetting the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games in Round 2, and sweeping the Metropolitan Division-champion Carolina Hurricanes in the East final.

Here's the schedule for the Stanley Cup Final, including television broadcast information for both Canada and the United States.

Both the Golden Knights and Panthers are looking to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHL playoffs via Getty Images)

Stanley Cup Final: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Florida Panthers (WC2)

(All games scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Panthers 2

Game 2: Panthers at Golden Knights — Monday, June 5 (TNT | SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Golden Knights at Panthers — Thursday, June 8 (TNT | SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Golden Knights at Panthers — Saturday, June 10 (TNT | SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 5: Panthers at Golden Knights — Tuesday, June 13 (TNT | SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 6: Golden Knights at Panthers — Friday, June 16 (TNT | SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 7: Panthers at Golden Knights — Monday, June 19 (TNT | SN, CBC, TVAS)

* = If necessary