Stanley Cup Final: Schedule, how to watch

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final is set, with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche squaring off in a clash of the titans.

Tampa Bay has its sights set on a third consecutive championship, while Colorado aims to hoist the trophy for the third time in franchise history and for the first time since 2001.

Here's how you can watch all the action:

Stanley Cup Final schedule, broadcast information

Wednesday, June 15: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, (CBC, SN, TVA Sports, ESPN, ABC)

Saturday, June 18: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, (CBC, SN, TVA Sports, ESPN, ABC)

Monday, June 20: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, (CBC, SN, TVA Sports, ESPN, ABC)

Wednesday, June 22: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, (CBC, SN, TVA Sports, ESPN, ABC)

*Friday, June 24: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, (CBC, SN, TVA Sports, ESPN, ABC)

*Sunday, June 26: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, (CBC, SN, TVA Sports, ESPN, ABC)

*Tuesday, June 28: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, (CBC, SN, TVA Sports, ESPN, ABC)

*If necessary

It will be a clash of the titans when the Lightning and Avalanche meet in the Stanley Cup Final. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

How did the Lightning reach the Stanley Cup Final?

Tampa Bay finished the regular season as the third seed in the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division, which earned them a date with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. That matchup required the full seven games, with the Lightning overcoming a 3-2 deficit.

From there, the Lightning took on the in-state rival Florida Panthers and made quick work of the Presidents' Trophy winners with a surprising four-game sweep. Tampa squared off with the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference final, which ended in six games thanks to the heroics of captain Steven Stamkos.

How did the Avalanche reach the Stanley Cup Final?

The Avalanche were the class of the Western Conference in 2021-22, earning the top seed and a clash with the Nashville Predators to open the playoffs. Colorado promptly dispatched the overmatched Predators in a four-game sweep.

The most trouble the Avalanche have faced to this point in these playoffs came in their second-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues, who pushed Nathan MacKinnon and Co. to six games. Colorado took on the Edmonton Oilers in Round 3, sweeping them aside. All told, the Avalanche have a tidy 12-2 record this postseason.

