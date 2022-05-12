Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby left Game 5 in the second period and did not return. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The New York Rangers know the Pittsburgh Penguins’ biggest weapon is captain Sidney Crosby and they didn’t let up on the star player in Game 5 of their first-round series on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Crosby took a hard hit from Jacob Trouba with 10:45 remaining in the second period, fell to the ice, popped up and skated towards the bench. He played two more shifts before going to the dressing room with 5:43 remaining in the frame and did not return for the remainder of the contest.

Sid hasn’t returned after this hit pic.twitter.com/iiNt58yAlk — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 12, 2022

Trouba on Crosby…Point of impact. pic.twitter.com/lnHqbTGVNO — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) May 12, 2022

With Crosby out of the game, the Rangers erased a 2-0 deficit and quickly took a 3-2 lead with Adam Fox, Alexis Lafreniere and Trouba each finding the back of the net. New York went on to claim a 5-3 victory and force a Game 6 back in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Guentzel on Crosby leaving the game early: "We have plenty of leaders on this team that do a lot. We never want to see a player like that leave, but we have to find a way... He's the best player in the world. That's a lot of minutes other guys have to take up. Next man up." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 12, 2022

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan did not provide a concrete update on Crosby's status after the game, saying he was being evaluated for an upper-body injury. When asked if he thought Trouba's hit was malicious, Sullivan offered the following:

Story continues

"Did you see that hit? You probably have the same opinion as I do."

Crosby leads the Penguins with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the series. The entire NHL community will be holding its breath waiting for a more definitive update on his status.

More from Yahoo Sports