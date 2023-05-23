NHL playoffs: Panthers push Hurricanes to brink as Bobrovsky posts shutout

Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers have a 3-0 lead over the Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL playoffs. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Sam Reinhart’s power-play marker was enough for the Florida Panthers, who defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 1-0 on Monday to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference final.

Sergei Bobrovsky completed his first-ever postseason shutout, making 32 saves. Bobrovsky is certainly the leading candidate to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at this juncture.

Reinhart scored the game’s lone goal just over 10 minutes into the second frame, converting a feed from Matthew Tkachuk with the man advantage. Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei took a slashing penalty and the Panthers immediately capitalized.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov left the game in the first period and did not return after colliding with Hurricanes forward Jack Drury. Barkov was later deemed questionable to return with a lower-body injury.

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen, who was benched for Game 2, returned to action and stopped 16 shots.

More to come.