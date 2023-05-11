NHL playoffs: Oilers bounce back with fiery Game 4 win to even series with Vegas

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins finally found the back of the net — a great sign for the Oilers. (Getty)

The Oilers took the latest chapter of the Edmonton-Vegas seesaw battle with a comfortable Game 4 win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Nick Bjugstad got the party started for Edmonton about seven minutes in with his third of the playoffs, before Evan Burchard and Mattias Ekholm potted their fourth and first goals of the playoffs, respectively, as the Oilers built a 3-0 after one period and never looked back.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also got off the schneid with his first of the postseason to cap the scoring for Edmonton before Nicolas Roy deposited Vegas's only tally early in the third.

Things predictably got pretty nasty at the end of the contest with the game out of reach. Vegas blueliner Alex Pietrangelo was given a 5-minute major and ejected for a nasty slash on Leon Draisaitl before throwing some fusticuffs with Connor McDavid.

Nicolas Hague and Darnell Nurse then dropped the gloves in the fight of the playoffs so far as the game grinded to a halt with the hate-o-meter between these two squads nearing explosive levels.

As the series moves back to Vegas, will the two teams keep trading lopsided wins? If not, who will break that pattern? Both Western Conference series now boil down to best-of-three battles, so we’ll see if one of the Oilers or Golden Knights truly take over, or if it goes the distance with a Game 7.

Surely most fans must be hoping for the latter.

