Edmonton man charged after two alleged stabbings at Oilers watch party

A man has been charged after stabbing two people at a Oilers playoff watch party outside Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday. (Canadian Press)

Edmonton Police have charged a man for allegedly stabbing two people outside Rogers Place on Saturday during the Oilers' Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Police responded to a weapons complaint across the street from the arena and found that two people had been stabbed by the assailant.

A video making the rounds online appears to show the suspect, 20-year-old Edmonton native Jordan Reilly Fouquette, attacking a man and woman with a knife before police intervene. Officers shot Fouquette, who was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Fouquette, along with the two victims, remain in stable condition.

Fouquette has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

On Monday, Edmonton Police promised a greater presence of law enforcement in downtown Edmonton in light of an increase in violence around Rogers Place during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“There's a lot to cheer about and we want to make sure that is what we're focused on — the sport, focused on our team, focused on our city to have the best experience possible,” Police Chief Dale McFee said at a media conference at Rogers Place on Monday.

Watch parties across the street from the arena have attracted thousands of fans since the beginning of the playoffs but have been getting more and more unruly with each passing game. Police are currently investigating several violent acts alleged to have occurred amid these gatherings.

Authorities will also reinforce barricades to prevent trampling after a city employee broke their ankle as a result of a crowd crush on Saturday.

Starting Wednesday, watch parties around Rogers Place will be restricted to fans 18 years or older. Fans of all ages can attend attend a "family-friendly viewing party experience" down the road at Sir Winston Churchill Square.