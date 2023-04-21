Leafs bounce back from series-opening dud with electrifying Game 2 win

Under plenty of pressure after their Game 1 debacle, the Maple Leafs bounced back in a big way on Thursday. (Getty)

John Tavares scored a hat trick, Mitch Marner tallied twice and Morgan Rielly recorded four primary assists as the Maple Leafs responded with a 7-2 victory over the Lightning in Game 2, evening their first-round series at one game apiece heading to Tampa Bay.

Marner drew a penalty 40 seconds into the game, then scored seven seconds later on the power play to give the Maple Leafs the lead, and they never looked back from there. Rielly would then set up Tavares, who deposited a perfectly placed shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy for an insurance goal seven minutes later.

William Nylander ripped home a wrist shot with four minutes remaining in the opening frame and the Maple Leafs received a massive ovation from the Scotiabank Arena crowd, who had viciously booed them off the ice several times on Tuesday.

William Nylander adds to Toronto's early lead with a great shot on the delayed penalty, 3-0 Leafs!#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/FTcxnwSPTN — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 20, 2023

Rielly’s four-assist night ties a Maple Leafs franchise record for points by a defenseman in a playoff game, joining Ian Turnbull, Allan Stanley and Wally Stanowski in the elusive group.

Ian Cole opened the Lightning’s account, waltzing past Justin Holl before tucking the puck past Samsonov, cutting the lead to 3-1. This was as close as Tampa Bay would get, as Tavares scored his second goal of the game, Zach Aston-Reese buried one two minutes later, then Marner got his second of the night on a shot that changed direction in the air.

Corey Perry scored in the third period for Tampa Bay, but elected not to celebrate. Shortly thereafter, on a 5-on-3 caused by a Nick Paul delay of game penalty, Tavares scored his third goal of the contest, as the puck hit Andrei Vasilevskiy's skate and trickled in before the hats came raining down.

Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves in the win, while Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of the 35 shots he faced in the loss.

More to come.