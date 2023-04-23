NHL playoffs: Leafs take series lead over Lightning after Rielly's OT winner

The Maple Leafs are back in the driver's seat after winning Game 3 against the Lightning. (Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Morgan Rielly scored with less than a minute remaining in the first overtime period as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in Game 3 on Saturday to take a 2-1 series lead.

After the Maple Leafs won the faceoff, Rielly wired a wrist shot into the top corner, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy for the winner.

MORGAN RIELLY 🚨



OVERTIME WINNER!!!! LEAFS TAKE THE SERIES LEAD! pic.twitter.com/leYsobn6sx — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 23, 2023

Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli and Darren Raddysh for the Lightning, while Noel Acciari, Auston Matthews and Ryan O’Reilly registered the other goals for the Maple Leafs.

This was a game the Maple Leafs had no business winning, but they forced overtime when O’Reilly jammed home the game-tying goal off a William Nylander rebound with a minute remaining in the third period.

Acciari opened the scoring, receiving a patient feed from rookie Matthew Knies, then whipped it past Vasilevskiy. Toronto’s lead was short-lived, however, as Cirelli responded one minute later, receiving a pass from Alex Killorn on a 2-on-1 before stumping Samsonov to tie the game.

Matthews deflected a bullet from Marner in front of the net, boxing out the Lightning’s defense on an expert tip to restore the Maple Leafs’ lead, but from there onwards, the offense completely dried up for the majority of the game, until a third-period sequence where the Maple Leafs recorded the final six shots in regulation.

It turned into a chippy affair, particularly in the third period, as Steven Stamkos and Matthews dropped the gloves following a sequence where Rielly sent Brayden Point into the boards on an awkward angle. Point briefly left the game before returning later in the third period. It was the first fight of Matthews’ career.

