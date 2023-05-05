Leafs squander early lead as Bobrovsky carries Panthers to Game 2 win

TORONTO — Gustav Forling scored the game-winner in the second period as the Florida Panthers rallied from two goals down to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday, taking a commanding 2-0 lead in their second-round series.

Toronto opened the scoring two minutes and twenty seconds into the contest as Alexander Kerfoot tucked the puck into the net on a rebound, then Ryan O’Reilly added to the lead on the power play just under three minutes later. After a dominant opening 10 minutes for the Maple Leafs, the Panthers swung the game back in their favour.

Anton Lundell got the Panthers on the board after Timothy Liljegren lost a crucial puck battle and the Maple Leafs took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Sergei Bobrovsky (72) was a man on a mission as the Panthers took a 2-0 stranglehold on the Leafs in their second-round series. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Florida attacked Toronto from the outset of the second frame and captain Aleksander Barkov tied the game 19 seconds into the middle period. William Nylander fell down and lost the puck, Panthers forward Anthony Duclair swooped in and found Barkov, who wired a wrist shot past Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Forsling scored the game-winner 47 seconds after Barkov’s goal. Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews lost the puck in his own end, and after a give-and-go sequence, Matthew Tkachuk found a wide-open Forsling at the side of the net, who made no mistake for the 3-2 goal.

Panthers' 2 goals to start the second period came 47 seconds apart, their fastest 2 goals at any time of a playoff game since Mike Hough & Ray Sheppard scored 25 seconds apart against the Bruins in April 1996. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) May 5, 2023

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was incredible in the win, stopping 35 shots and numerous Grade A scoring chances.

Bobrovsky put on a show in the 3rd period...



Shots were 11-11...

Slot shots: 9-3 TOR

Rush chances: 6-0 TOR



Bobrovsky was perfect and the Panthers take a 2-0 series lead back home. — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) May 5, 2023

Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday in Florida.

More to come.