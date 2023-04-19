Leafs lay an egg in Game 1 as Lightning cruise to series-opening win

TORONTO — Brayden Point scored twice and Nikita Kucherov, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry, Ross Colton and Anthony Cirelli added singles as the Tampa Bay Lightning comprehensively routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

After a gnarly Zach Aston-Reese giveaway in the Leafs zone, Bellemare opened the scoring one minute and 18 seconds into the contest, whacking away at a rebound off a Perry shot while Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano missed a block out.

Cirelli scored exactly six minutes later, while Kucherov added an insurance marker with four seconds remaining in the frame as the Lightning took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

For their efforts, the Maple Leafs were soundly booed off the ice by the Scotiabank Arena crowd and never recovered. Toronto got on the board when Ryan O’Reilly notched a power-play marker eight minutes into the second frame, and William Nylander briefly gave the Maple Leafs some semblance of hope with another power-play goal five minutes later to inject some life back into the building.

But that was as close as Toronto would get, as Point scored his first of two goals and Perry added another — which was upheld upon review — before Point notched his second with 1.1 ticks remaining in the middle frame.

Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov was replaced by Joseph Woll for the third period, but it didn’t stop the onslaught. Ross Colton scored to give the Lightning a 7-2 lead seven minutes into the frame, and any miniscule hope of a comeback was erased. Samsonov allowed six goals on 29 shots.

Game 1 played out like a horror film for the Maple Leafs and their fans. (Getty)

Calle Jarnkrok scored Toronto’s third goal of the game, tapping a feed from Mitch Marner into an empty cage. It’s telling that the Maple Leafs elected not to celebrate after Jarnkrok’s tally.

Michael Bunting was assessed a match penalty during the second period after delivering an elbow to Erik Cernak’s head. Cernak left the game, while Bunting protested to no avail.

Victor Hedman and Michael Eyssimont also did not return for the Lightning with undisclosed injuries.

More to come.