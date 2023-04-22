Islanders stun Hurricanes with historic late-game outburst to steal Game 3

The Islanders scored the four fastest goals in NHL playoff history during a wild late-game outburst in Game 3. (Getty)

For long stretches of their first-round series, tallies have been hard to come by for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders. In Game 3, it was a feast-or-famine situation for the Isles, and they certainly feasted — winning by a score of 5-1 on the strength of the fastest four goals in NHL playoff history.

Knotted 1-1 late in the third period with the game looking destined to head to overtime, the Islanders scored four quick-strike goals in a span of just 2:18, besting the previous mark of 2:35 held by the 1943-44 Montreal Canadiens.

With the Islanders in danger of falling into a gigantic 3-0 hole in this series, Kyle Palmieri made it 2-1 with less than four minutes remaining on a deft tip, sending the Islanders faithful into a frenzy.

🦞 LATE GAME HEROICS 🦞



Kyle Palmieri registered a goal and an assist 44 seconds apart with the game tied late in the third to help the @NYIslanders take Game 3! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HreoPNWxMs — NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2023

Just 44 seconds later, Palmieri nicely timed his pass to Matt Martin, who beat Antti Raanta for a dagger of a 3-1 tally.

MATT. MARTIN. 3-1 good guys. pic.twitter.com/1tI2lTUdAV — x - New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 22, 2023

Then, 2:02 after that Palmieri go-ahead goal, Scott Mayfield generated an empty-netter before the history-making four-goal frenzy was completed with Anders Lee scoring six seconds after that.

Anders Lee adds onto the Islanders lead with a redirect tally after Mayfield's empty netter, 5-1 Isles!#Isles pic.twitter.com/2V1OxASTwf — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 22, 2023

You could say things got pretty loud during the first playoff game at UBS Arena.

The Isles have a chance to tie the series in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.