NHL playoffs: Golden Knights roll into Edmonton and crush the Oilers in Game 3

Jack Eichel made his mark for the Golden Knights in Game 4. (Getty)

After suffering a similar fate in Game 2, the Vegas Golden Knights bounced back and dominated the Edmonton Oilers for a 5-1 win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round series.

Things looked good early on for the Oilers after Warren Foegele opened the scoring just 2:45 into Game 3 to get the Edmonton crowd buzzing. That however would be the climax for Oilers fans as Vegas pounded in the next five goals, with Jonathan Marchessault scoring twice before the first period was up and Zach Whitecloud, Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson adding tallies in the second.

The Oilers coaching staff may need to agonize over every failure in this one, as the Golden Knights often made things look easy (maybe even “Draisaitl easy”) in Game 3, leaving Edmonton with a litany of questions to answer.

Do you put Draisaitl and McDavid on different lines again? Can you trust either of your two immediate goalie options in Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell? Is Zach Hyman too banged up to contribute? How worried should Edmonton be about Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (six assists, but zero goals in these playoffs after 37 goals and 104 points in a career-best regular season)?

Either way, the Oilers had no answers when Vegas locked things down in Game 3, and they didn’t have a clue how to slow down Eichel. As back-and-forth as that Kings series was, this might be the biggest test Edmonton will face in these playoffs.

More to come.