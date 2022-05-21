Brady Tkachuk becomes latest beer-guzzling NHLer to sign with Budweiser

The second-round series between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers has gotten a lot of attention, renewing one of hockey’s most intense rivalries with their first playoff matchup in 31 years. However, it's Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk who is stealing the spotlight off the ice.

While the Senators may not be in the postseason, Brady has been vigorously cheering on his older brother Matthew throughout the Flames’ playoff run.

He’s been shown in the crowd regularly at the Scotiabank Saddledome with the rest of the Tkachuk clan and was in the stands to support his brother when he scored his first playoff hat trick in the Flames’ wild 9-6 win in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

“It speaks to how close a family we are. We’re all having fun with it. The most exciting thing is how pumped and how much better (Matthew) is getting,” Brady said, per Flames insider Eric Francis.

Tkachuk isn’t only having fun with this playoff series: he's also getting an endorsement deal out of it. On Friday, Budweiser announced that it has signed Tkachuk as an ambassador, with Brady quickly sharing the big news on social media.

Prior to Game 1, Brady was pictured walking up the Saddledome stairs sporting a natural hat trick of Budweiser beers, with one in his hand and one in each back pocket. This had to convince Budweiser to make him an offer.

Last summer, it was Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov who inked a deal with the beer brand. During his now infamous postgame press conference following the Bolts’ second-consecutive Stanley Cup win, a shirtless Kucherov hilariously answered questions as he downed some beers. Days later, Bud Light signed him to a contract.

He may not have a shirt, but he’s got a contract with us. Welcome to the team @86Kucherov!



There will be no press conferences for this announcement. pic.twitter.com/u2j0czHahc — Bud Light (@budlight) July 9, 2021

Let's see if beer-can Brady can get father Keith a little more involved in Game 2.

