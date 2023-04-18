NHL playoffs begin: Bruins' Tyler Bertuzzi has great assist, steals stick in win against Panthers

The Boston Bruins, already on their way toward a record season, traded for the Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi on March 2.

That satisfied the Bruins' desire to add offense with Taylor Hall sidelined at the time by an injury. Bertuzzi is a former 30-goal scorer who was limited to four goals in Detroit this season because he has broken his hand twice.

It also satisfied their desire to add to the team's feistiness and physical play, which Boston had done earlier by acquiring Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov from the Washington Capitals.

The trade gave Bertuzzi a chance to make the playoffs for the first time in his career and he showed both sides of his game in a 3-1 victory against the Florida Panthers.

Tyler Bertuzzi has eyes in the back of his head pic.twitter.com/gpKPjWnFhs — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 17, 2023

ANALYSIS: Why Bruins won't disappoint in playoffs like 2018-19 Lightning

Bertuzzi had two assists, including a great no-look pass on the power play to David Pastrnak to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

The feisty side was a sneaky one. As he and Florida's Nick Cousins were skating off the ice, Bertuzzi grabbed his opponent's stick and carried it with him onto the bench.

Other than not being from the South Shore, Tyler Bertuzzi is a quintessential Bruin: pic.twitter.com/4EA4pR8eB9 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 18, 2023

Cousins pushed him and Bertuzzi slammed the stick down before setting down, allowing an on-ice official to retrieve it.

"He's just one of those guys you have to play against," forward Brad Marchand, who scored in the game, said of Bertuzzi. "He brings it every night. His compete level is through the roof."

Story continues

Boston gave up a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-rounder to land Bertuzzi. The 28-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Stars' Joe Pavelski leaves game after hit

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski left Monday's game after a hit by Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba.

Matt Dumba lays a late hit on Joe Pavelski and receives a 2-minute minor penalty for roughing. pic.twitter.com/a6XTWf4Hup — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2023

Dumba was looked at for a five-minute major but the penalty was ruled a two-minute roughing minor after a review. Dallas' Max Domi was given 12 minutes in penalties in the ensuing scrum.

Sebastian Aho vs. Sebastian Aho

The Carolina Hurricanes-New York Islanders series has two Sebastian Ahos – one on each side.

Carolina's version is a 6-0 forward from Finland and New York's is a 5-10 defenseman from Sweden. If you hear that Sebastian Aho scores, it's more likely the Hurricanes player, who did score in Carolina's 2-1 victory in Game 1.

They did have an interaction in the game, as the two Ahos collided.

Only Game 1 and we already have action from the Sebastian Aho multiverse. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/VmONjf2MgG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2023

Kings rally to beat Oilers

The Los Angeles Kings rallied from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime. Adrian Kempe scored twice and Anze Kopitar tied the game in the final minute. Kopitar, the Kings captain, also assisted on Alex Iafallo's OT winner to finish with a four-point game. Oilers star Connor McDavid was held off the scoresheet. ... Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron missed Game 1 because of illness. ... Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is scheduled to return from injury for Game 1 vs. the Seattle Kraken. ... So is Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone vs. the Winnipeg Jets.

Tuesday's games

(All times Eastern)

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m., TNT

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m., ESPN

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL playoffs: Bruins' Tyler Bertuzzi steals stick in win vs. Panthers